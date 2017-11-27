10 stunning apartment hotels around the world

(CNN) — Do you want to live like a local but aren't so keen on the idea of living in someone else's home?

Consider staying at an aparthotel: an apartment-style accommodation that pairs the comforts of home (a kitchen, living room, office, private washer-dryer) with the luxury and amenities of a hotel (room service, spa, concierge, signing privileges).

From artsy Berlin lofts to luxury residences in Beverly Hills, we've rounded up 10 apartment hotels to consider for your next vacation -- no matter what your price point.

1. AKA Beverly Hills

Guests staying at AKA Beverly Hills' luxury residences have access to a 20-seat cinema and an open-air terrace lounge. AKA Beverly Hills

A self-described luxury temporary residence, the AKA Beverly Hills offers guests the space and comfort of an apartment, with the service and amenities you'd expect at a five-star hotel.

Its 88 sleek, modern apartments come in one- and two-bedroom configurations and are each outfitted with in-room laundry facilities and a gourmet chef's kitchen (not that you'll ever use it, with Wolfgang Puck's Spago restaurant just downstairs).

Hotel-like amenities include a 20-seat cinema that plays movies nightly, a 24-hour gym and an open-air terrace lounge with views over the Hollywood sign.

Not traveling to California anytime soon? AKA also has properties in New York, Washington and London.

Apartments from $452 a night, seven-night minimum stay.

AKA Beverly Hills , 55 N Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA; +1 310 385 1924

2. Zoku Amsterdam

With its multi-functional accommodations and unparalleled attention to detail, Zoku Amsterdam is the place to stay for traveling professionals and digital nomads

Its bright, colorful lofts manage to fit a work area, kitchenette (with dishwasher), dining table and king-size bed into a 300-square-foot space -- without ever feeling cramped.

Every detail is considered, from guests' cooking needs (starter packs filled with cleaning materials, olive oil and condiments are offered upon check-in) to business needs (office "toolboxes" packed with Post-Its, pens, paper clips and Apple TVs are on hand too).

As if that weren't enough, you'll also find a hammock-lined rooftop garden, a craft beer bar, organic restaurant, games room, meeting rooms and a massage salon.

Lofts from around $148 a night.

Zoku Amsterdam , Weesperstraat 105, 1018 VN Amsterdam, Netherlands; +31 20 811 2811

3. Gorki Apartments, Berlin

Gorki Apartments offers individually designed apartments and penthouses in Berlin's Mitte. Gorki Apartments

Built inside a 19th-century residential building, this aparthotel is worth booking for the location alone. It's flanked by cool bars, indie boutiques and great restaurants in the heart of buzzy Mitte.

Each apartment comes with a bedroom, bathroom and a dining area, and is decorated with a funky mix of classic design pieces, flea market finds and modern artwork.

Best of all, staff are delightful and services are plentiful. So expect all your basic hotel offerings like concierge services, daily cleaning and laundry, and then some (daily flowers and wine in your apartment? Consider it done).

Apartments from around $128 per night.

Gorki Apartments , Weinbergsweg 25, 10119 Berlin, Germany; +49 30 48496480

4. The William, New York

The suites at New York's The William have a bold color palette. The William

This 33-suite boutique hotel is designed specifically for extended stays, but these aren't your average extended-stay apartments.

Though each suite has all the amenities that you'd find at home -- kitchens, living spaces, work areas, and in some cases, private terraces -- their shockingly bright color palette, quirky mid-century furniture and bold abstract art make it a stay you won't soon forget.

Adding to the hotel's overall eclecticism is its Shakespeare-inspired pub, gentleman's-club-style restaurant and speakeasy lounge, where you can create your own cocktails.

Suites with kitchens from $269.

The William , 24 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016, USA; +1 646 922 8600

5. Palazzo Scanderbeg, Rome

Palazzo Scanderbeg sits in a 15th-century palace located in the center of Rome. Palazzo Scanderbeg

Built in the 15th century, this beautifully renovated palazzo offers a collection of apartment-style suites perfect for large families and groups.

Each minimalist-modern apartment offers large bedrooms, sprawling living spaces and sleek kitchens equipped with designer Alessi appliances (ask for the Victory or Ambassador suites, which overlook Scanderbeg Square).

Added bonus: It's got the best address in Rome, located mere steps from the Trevi fountain and within short walking distance of the Pantheon, Spanish Steps and the Colosseum.

Suites with kitchens from $620.

Palazzo Scanderbeg , 00187 Roma, Vicolo Scanderbeg, 117, 00187 Roma RM, Italy; +39 06 8952 9001

6. La Réserve Apartments Paris

La Réserve Apartments Paris boasts 10 rooms near the Eiffel Tower. La Réserve Paris Apartments

With its luxe-but-cozy design and views over the Eiffel Tower, staying at La Réserve is like having your own Parisian pied-à-terre -- but better.

Each of its swanky, whitewashed apartments -- the smallest of which is a sprawling 1,500 square feet -- boasts a designer chef's kitchen, dining room, living room and a dedicated office.

Although what you're really here for are the luxurious hotel services: included in your (admittedly hefty) nightly rate are a 24-hour butler, dedicated housekeeper, driver and even a personal sports trainer.

Apartments from around $1,600.

La Réserve Apartments Paris , 3 Avenue d'Eylau, 75116 Paris, France; +33 1 53 70 53 70

7. Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha

Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha's 199 apartments exhibit panoramic views of the city. Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha

When it comes to aparthotels, the Accor-owned Adagio chain is king: it boasts more than 100 locations around the world, with two new properties slated to open in Brazil later this year.

The Dubai Al Barsha is its largest and arguably most luxurious property, with 199 Champagne-hued apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens, private laundry facilities and sweeping views of the Dubai skyline and the Burj Al Arab.

Best of all? With apartments starting at just over $200, you don't even need to be a sheikh to spend the night.

Apartments from around $205.

Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha , Sheikh Zayed Road,Al Barsha 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; +971 4 304 9988

8. Aparthotel Stare Miasto, Kraków

The apartments at Aparthotel Stare Miasto are decked out with brick walls and beamed ceilings. Aparthotel Stare Miasto

This aparthotel might be located in Old Town Kraków, near Wawel Castle, but its industrial, loft-style apartments will make you feel like you're in New York City.

Think exposed brick walls, soaring beamed ceilings and Instagrammable, slightly offbeat spaces (because why not have a jacuzzi tub in the bedroom?).

Added bonus: Apartments start at less than $70 a night, which means more money to spend at the Main Market Square next door.

Apartments from around $68.

Aparthotel Stare Miasto , Gołębia 2, 31-007 Kraków, Poland: +48 12 427 57 94

9. Palihouse Santa Monica

Palihouse Santa Monica is situated in a 1920s Spanish Colonial building. Palihouse Santa Monica

It's easy to feel like a local at the Palihouse, a elegant boutique hotel tucked away in a leafy, residential corner of Santa Monica.

Its roomy, apartment-style residences -- decked out with whimsical antiques, wood-beamed ceilings and enormous windows you can actually open to let in the sea breeze -- make for a glamorous home away from home.

Kitchens are well-equipped for cooking up a gourmet feast (the renowned Santa Monica Farmers' Market is just a few minutes' walk away) though fridges are also stocked generously with Dean & DeLuca goodies and room service is available 24/7.

Pro tip: though the beach is just a few blocks away, grab one of the Ducati bikes on hand and cruise down Ocean Avenue in style.

Residences from $540.

Palihouse Santa Monica , 1001 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90403, USA; +1 310-394-1279

10. One Eleven Bali

Luxury retreat One Eleven Bali is located in beach town Seminyak. One Eleven Bali

Though resorts still rule in Bali, One Eleven is ideal for travelers looking for a more tranquil, low-key hideaway beyond the tourist-congested beachfront.

Located 20 minutes' walk from the beach, the hotel's nine apartment-style villas, made entirely from wood, stone and glass and outfitted with breezy outdoor pavilions and 45-foot-long private swimming pools, are the epitome of zen.

Though each has its own kitchen -- stocked with food upon request -- one of the hotel highlights is its Japanese restaurant, Shiro , which serves up some of the best sushi on the island.

Apartment villas from $340.