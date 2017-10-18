World's best airport swimming pools

(CNN) — Forget on-site cinemas and private bars, it seems spectacular swimming pools have become the hottest airport amenity.

The Dominican Republic's Punta Cana International Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport are each getting their own outdoor pool -- complete with scenic runway views.

As of December, travelers passing through Punta Cana International Airport will be able to cool off in a new pool, which is part of a brand new VIP lounge designed by Dominican architect Antonio Segundo Imbert.

Meanwhile, it's also been confirmed that the hotel currently being constructed at the classic TWA Flight Center terminal at JFK is to have its own rooftop pool.

The news was revealed in new renderings from developers MCR Development LLC , who are investing $265 million into converting the vacant building, designed by Finnish architect Eero Saarinen, into an airport hotel.

JFK's first on-site luxury hotel, which is due to open in late 2018, will also feature a 10,000-square-foot observation deck and a museum dedicated to TWA, the airline the terminal was originally built for.

The new pools will join a small collection of notable airport swimming facilities.

From the "therapeutic" pool at Dallas Fort Worth Airport, to Singapore's Changi Airport's stunning rooftop pool, here are some of the best:

1. Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport, Florida

The Roman-style splash pool at Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport. Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport

Swimmers who take the plunge at Hyatt Regecy Orlando International Airport's outdoor heated swimming pool are treated to extraordinary views of planes taking off and landing on the runway.

With its large sundeck and shaded lounge area, the Roman-style splash pool is a great spot to soak up the Florida sunshine before jetting off on your travels.

Day use rooms, which include access to all facilities, start at $109.

Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport, 9300 Jeff Fuqua Boulevard Orlando, FL 32827, USA ; +1 407-825-1234

2. Grand Hyatt Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Texas

The rooftop saline pool at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport . Courtesy Grand Hyatt DFW

The rooftop pool at the Grand Hyatt Dallas Fort Worth Airport doesn't just offer great views, it's also filled with chlorine-free, mineral-infused water that's "silky-soft and soothing to the skin," according to the hotel website.

Open 24 hours a day, it's located on the roof of the luxury hotel at DFW's International Terminal D and is easily accessed with high-speed train service Skylink.

Use of the pool and spa area, which has shower and locker room facilities and a steam room, is free for those staying at the hotel, while non-guests can purchase a day pass for $30.

Grand Hyatt Dallas; DFW International Airport, 2337 S International Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75261, USA; +1 972-973-1234

3. Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore's Changi Airport has been named "world's best airport" at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards for five consecutive years, and its rooftop pool is one of its many highlights.

Located at Aerotel Airport Transit Hotel at Terminal One, the luxurious pool, which overlooks the runway, comes complete with hot tub, a poolside bar and shower facilities, so travelers can easily drop in for a dip before their flight.

It's open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., with a charge of around $12 per person for non-hotel guests.

Aerotel Singapore, Level 3, Departure Transit Lounge, Terminal 1 (above Gate D41), Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore 819642; +65-6808-2388

4. The Airport Hotel, Hamad International Airport, Qatar

The temperature-controlled pool at the Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Center in Hamad International Airport. Courtesy The Airport Hotel

This 25-meter swimming pool at the transit hotel in Doha's Hamad International Airport is ideal for travelers looking to fit in some relaxation during a layover.

The temperature-controlled pool is based in the Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Center on the fourth floor, which also has a hydrotherapy pool, a gym and quash courts as well as spa treatments such as anti-jet lag massages. Guests at the hotel can swim for free, but there's a $48 fee for walk-ins.

5. Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport's outdoor pool features a swim-up bar. Courtesy Novotel

Connected to the airport's main terminal through an air-conditioned underground walkway, the upscale Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel is home to an impressive 25-meter swimming pool surrounded by tropical gardens.

This particular pool just happens to have its own swim-up bar serving up cocktails from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

A day pass, which includes full use of all hotel facilities, is available for about $22.

Hotel Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport; 999 Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel,Moo 1 Nongprue Bang Phli, Tambon Nong Prue, Amphoe Bang Phli, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand; +66 2-131-1111

6. Fairmont Vancouver Airport, British Columbia, Canada

Fairmont Vancouver Airport is known for its floor-to-ceiling, soundproofed windows, but its indoor pool is one of its hidden assets.

The mechanized three-lane lap pool at the hotel's Health Club has a self-adjusting current, making for a challenging but invigorating swim.

Day passes for the fitness center are priced at about $16.

Vancouver International Airport, 3111 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond, British Columbia, Canada; + 1 604-207-5200

7. Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport

The 33.24 square meter indoor pool at Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Jason Dewey Photography / Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport, which is located in the McNamara Terminal of Detroit Metropolitan Airport, houses a 33.24 square meter indoor pool with superb runway views.

Situated on the second floor alongside a fitness studio, the heated pool and all other fitness amenities are available to airport guests for a $15 fee.

8. Hilton Munich Airport, Germany

The heated indoor pool at Hilton Munich Airport. Courtesy Munich Hilton

The 17-meter heated indoor pool located at Hilton Munich Airport , which is between Terminals 1 and 2, is great place to go for a refreshing dip while departing from Munich Airport.

The hotel's Fit and Fly Spa area, which also has a sauna, hot tub and well-equipped gym, has swimwear available on sale for visitors who come unprepared.

Travelers can buy a two hour Sn'PA card for about $40.