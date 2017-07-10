Francesca Street, CNN • Published 10th July 2017

(CNN) — Spending the night at an airport isn't usually an aspirational sleeping arrangement.

That was before someone transformed the original flight control tower at Stockholm Arlanda Airport into a luxury apartment.

The disused tower is now home to a spacious, bright space complete with panoramic views of the runways below.

1960s chic

The airport control tower is now a chic, minimalistic apartment space.

Arlanda has partnered with vacation rental company HomeAway and Swedavia to reinvent the 80-meter-high tower as a destination that'll appeal to aviation geeks, design freaks -- pretty much everyone else.

Swedish multimedia artist Cilla Ramnek is the brains behind the aparment's Scandi-cool, minimalistic look.

Ramnek has designed a 1960s gray-scale color scheme. The chic design is complemented by pops of color and blue skies glimpsed through the floor to ceiling windows.

Watch the workings of the runway from above.

"This is by far among the most fun environment I have ever worked with," says Ramnek. "I am inspired by the place itself with its special conditions and then the furnishing comes naturally."

Most of the products incorporated into the apartment are available for purchase inside Arlanda.

One night only

Only a lucky few will get to send a night here.

Stays in Arlanda's tower are being offered as competition prizes.

Five winners -- and their guests -- will get to spend a night in the apartment, followed by a further three nights at a HomeAway rental of their choice.

"It feels great to be able to offer international guests the opportunity to experience this hidden secret at Stockholm Arlanda. At the same time, we see this as an opportunity to showcase what we have to offer here at Scandinavia´s fastest growing airport," says Kjell-Åke Westin, Airport Director at Stockholm Arlanda.

Winners will also get to a take a trip up to the balcony of the airport's new flight tower and enjoy a meal at airport restaurant Pontus in the Air , owned by acclaimed Swedish chef Pontus Frithiof.

In 2016, HomeAway transformed a disused space in the Eiffel Tower into a luxury apartment.