The best hotels in North America and the Caribbean

(CNN) — For more than 80 years, the Wiiliamsburg Inn in Virginia has taken guests back in time.

A short walk from the historic Colonial Village, this elegant Regency-style hotel is decorated with fine antiques and artwork—but offers guests soaking tubs and other modern amenities.

All that focus on luxury and guest comfort has earned the Williamsburg Inn AAA's Five Diamond rating, one of only eight new properties added to the exclusive list of hotels and restaurants this year, the travel company announced Wednesday.

Canada, AAA inspectors visit 1,200 hotels and restaurants weekly in the United States Mexico and the Caribbean , and a tiny 0.3 percent of the nearly 59,000 properties inspected annually earn the Five Diamond rating.

The newest eight members join an exclusive AAA/CAA Five Diamond club of just 121 hotels and 63 restaurants.

"As more lower-tier properties add upgraded amenities for comfort and convenience, Five Diamond hotels continue to stand apart by providing the ultimate luxury experience anchored by an impeccable level of service," said Michael Petrone, director, AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings.

The new AAA Five Diamond hotels just provide "ultimate luxury, sophistication and comfort with extraordinary physical attributes, meticulous personalized service, extensive amenities and impeccable standards of excellence."

The Williamsburg Inn and The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas are the only Five Diamond properties in their respective cities.

Although the Five Diamond restaurant ratings have traditionally been announced along with the hotel ratings, this year's winners are being announced on February 21.