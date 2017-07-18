Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Wonder
60 Second Vacation
60-Second Vacation: Tokyo
• Updated 18th July 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Email
(CNN) —
CNN Travel takes a mini-trip around Harajuku, Tokyo's most fashion-forward neighborhood
Wonder
Where the next adventure begins
See all Wonder
1
Peru
Ancient beauty, mystery and an impossible empire.
2
Iceland
Frozen warmth, colorful darkness and gorgeous landscapes.
3
French Alps
Days of thin air and adrenaline, nights of wine and glory.
4
Galapagos
Lush grasslands, dry deserts and a different world below the waves.
5
Vanuatu
Fly back in time, trek a volcano and hop on a boat in the real Garden of Eden.
The Wonder List with Bill Weir
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Wonder
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2017 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource
close
I agree
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of
cookies
,
revised Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
. More information about
cookies
.