luxury
A look inside the world's most expensive house
Published 17th October 2017
View gallery
5 Pictures
villa les cedres 2
A look inside the world's most expensive house
Written by Jamie Robinson, The Spaces
This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.
A Cap Ferrat mansion that was once home to Belgian King Leopold II has gone on the market for 350 million euros ($410 million) -- making it the most expensive home for sale in the world.
Villa Les Cèdres was built in 1830. The 18,000-square-foot mansion sits within 35 acres of landscaped grounds on the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat coast. Its rooms are ornately appointed with paneling, coffered ceilings, period moldings and elaborate chandeliers.
Related:
Photographer captures the beauty of Europe's abandoned buildings
According to Bloomberg, its library holds some 3,000 books, including a 17th-century botanical codex, which is also for sale, alongside carpets, paintings and furniture from the villa.
King Leopold bought Villa Les Cèdres in 1904 and expanded its grounds. His blue-and-gold sigil is mounted on one of the sitting room's walls, while portraits of his mistress still hang in the rooms.
A luxurious sitting room inside Villa Les Cedres. Credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Villa Les Cèdres was later owned by the Marnier-Lapostolle family (of Grand Marnier fame) who cultivated its cedar and palm trees, as well as the olive groves and orchards surrounding the French property, some of which date back 300 years.
Italian distiller Davide Campari-Milano SpA acquired the 14-bedroom home last year, and it's now offered for sale via Savills.
If the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat home goes for its asking price, it will become the most expensive residential sale in history. It trumps LA's Clampett estate in Bel Air, which listed in August for $350 million.
Visit The Spaces for more property and architecture news.
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree