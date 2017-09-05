Breaking News

7 reasons why Venice is the world's most glamorous film festival

By Harriet Verney, CNN

Updated 4:25 AM ET, Tue September 5, 2017

(CNN)Founded in 1932 as part of the Venice Biennale, the Venice Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world and, in many respects, the most traditionally glamorous.

Perhaps it has to do with the canals. Stars navigating the city by boat have turned its canals into floating red carpets -- perfect for a photo-op, as decades of celebrities and photographers have found out.
Orson Welles and Italian actress Lea Padovani on a sightseeing tour during the Venice Film Festival.
Orson Welles and Italian actress Lea Padovani on a sightseeing tour during the Venice Film Festival.
British actress Diana Dors poses in a mink bikini while riding in a gondola in 1955. In true Venice style, the festival&#39;s red carpet transcends dry land.
British actress Diana Dors poses in a mink bikini while riding in a gondola in 1955. In true Venice style, the festival's red carpet transcends dry land.
Promoting the 1955 Italian horror film &quot;Gli Sbandati&quot; (The Abandoned), American actress and model Ivy Nicholson shows off her feline friend to photographers.
Promoting the 1955 Italian horror film "Gli Sbandati" (The Abandoned), American actress and model Ivy Nicholson shows off her feline friend to photographers.
The Golden Lion, or Lion d&#39;Or, is the most prestigious prize on offer at the film festival. Some of the winners from its 19th year include, from left to right: Japanese filmmaker Hiroshi Inagaki, French director Louis Malle and actress Sophia Loren.
The Golden Lion, or Lion d'Or, is the most prestigious prize on offer at the film festival. Some of the winners from its 19th year include, from left to right: Japanese filmmaker Hiroshi Inagaki, French director Louis Malle and actress Sophia Loren.
Actress Brigitte Bardot attends the premiere of the 1958 drama &quot;En Cas de Malheur&quot; (In Case of Adversity).
Actress Brigitte Bardot attends the premiere of the 1958 drama "En Cas de Malheur" (In Case of Adversity).
Sean Connery at the helm of a motorboat during the 28th Film Festival in 1967.
Sean Connery at the helm of a motorboat during the 28th Film Festival in 1967.
Elizabeth Taylor and Claudia Cardinale at a charity ball held in Venice during the festival.
Elizabeth Taylor and Claudia Cardinale at a charity ball held in Venice during the festival.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the opening gala for Jane Campion&#39;s movie &quot;The Portrait of a Lady,&quot; in which Kidman played the lead role.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the opening gala for Jane Campion's movie "The Portrait of a Lady," in which Kidman played the lead role.
Before selfies, there were autographs. Scarlett Johansson greets fans awaiting her on the festival&#39;s red carpet.
Before selfies, there were autographs. Scarlett Johansson greets fans awaiting her on the festival's red carpet.
Long-time collaborators Brad Pitt and George Clooney were once again reunited for the black comedy &quot;Burn After Reading,&quot; which opened at the 2008 Venice Film Festival.
Long-time collaborators Brad Pitt and George Clooney were once again reunited for the black comedy "Burn After Reading," which opened at the 2008 Venice Film Festival.
Designer turned director Tom Ford poses with Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Matthew Goode, Nicholas Hoult and Jon Kortajarena at the premiere for &quot;A Single Man.&quot;
Designer turned director Tom Ford poses with Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Matthew Goode, Nicholas Hoult and Jon Kortajarena at the premiere for "A Single Man."
Madonna at the premiere for her directorial &quot;W.E.&quot; in 2011. The film tells the story of Wallis Simpson, the American socialite and wife of Britain&#39;s King Edward VIII.
Madonna at the premiere for her directorial "W.E." in 2011. The film tells the story of Wallis Simpson, the American socialite and wife of Britain's King Edward VIII.
Keira Knightley attends the premiere for 2011&#39;s &quot;A Dangerous Method.&quot; Knightley received rave reviews for her portrayal of a disturbed Russian woman who attends the clinic of Dr. Carl Jung.
Keira Knightley attends the premiere for 2011's "A Dangerous Method." Knightley received rave reviews for her portrayal of a disturbed Russian woman who attends the clinic of Dr. Carl Jung.
Chinese stars Zhu Yawen and Tuan Yuan attend the Premiere of &quot;The Golden Era&quot; during 71st Venice Film Festival.
Chinese stars Zhu Yawen and Tuan Yuan attend the Premiere of "The Golden Era" during 71st Venice Film Festival.
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of her film &quot;Equals&quot; wearing Chanel Couture.
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of her film "Equals" wearing Chanel Couture.
Italian Vogue editor, the late Franca Sozzani, attends the premiere of &quot;Everest.&quot; The inaugural Franca Sozzani Award will be presented at this year&#39;s festival.
Italian Vogue editor, the late Franca Sozzani, attends the premiere of "Everest." The inaugural Franca Sozzani Award will be presented at this year's festival.
Actor Dakota Johnson takes to the red carpet in Marc Jacobs for last year&#39;s &quot;A Bigger Splash,&quot; which also starred Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes.
Actor Dakota Johnson takes to the red carpet in Marc Jacobs for last year's "A Bigger Splash," which also starred Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes.
Actress, model and Chanel ambassador Lily-Rose Depp poses on the red carpet for the premiere of &quot;Planetarium,&quot; her fourth feature film.
Actress, model and Chanel ambassador Lily-Rose Depp poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Planetarium," her fourth feature film.
When fashion meets film. Givenchy&#39;s former head designer Riccardo Tisci poses with Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell at the premiere of &quot;Franca: Chaos and Creation,&quot; a documentary film about Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani.
When fashion meets film. Givenchy's former head designer Riccardo Tisci poses with Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell at the premiere of "Franca: Chaos and Creation," a documentary film about Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani.
Tom Ford attends last year&#39;s closing ceremony at the Palazzo del Cinema while promoting his second film &quot;Nocturnal Animals.&quot;
Tom Ford attends last year's closing ceremony at the Palazzo del Cinema while promoting his second film "Nocturnal Animals."
Or maybe it's the artistic flare the festival encourages: Andy Warhol, Steve McQueen and, this year, Ai Weiwei are just a few of the artists-turned-film-makers who have premiered films at the Italian festival.
Watch the video above for a closer look at what sets Venice apart from the other festivals on the circuit, from the abundance of couture to the city's most famed buildings.