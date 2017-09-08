Breaking News

Venice Film Festival 2017: Hottest looks from the red carpet

Updated 8:22 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

The A-list guests of this year's Venice Film Festival have upheld its stylish legacy. Penelope Cruz attended the premiere of her film "Loving Pablo," in an Atelier Versace gown. The film depicts the controversial love story between drug lord Pablo Escobar and the glamorous journalist Virginia Vallejo (played by Cruz).
Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at the opening of her new film "Mother!" wearing a Dior gown. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film has been well-received by critics.
Sisters Kate Mulleavy (far left) and Laura Mulleavy (far right) of American fashion house Rodarte premiered their first feature-length film, "Woodshock," at this year's festival. The lead role is played by friend and muse Kirsten Dunst (middle) with actors Pilou Asbaek (second from right) and Alberto Barbera (second from left) joining the cast as well.
Kristen Wiig joined co-stars at the premiere of Venice's opening film "Downsizing."
George Clooney is a regular at the Venice Film Festival. This year he attended with wife Amal Clooney for the screening of his latest directorial feat "Suburbicon."
Academy Award-winner and political activist Susan Sarandon channels Old Hollywood style on the red carpet at this year's Venice Film Festival.
The Franca Sozzani Award was presented to Julianne Moore this year. The prize is named after the Italian Vogue Editor who died in December, 2016.
The winner of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, Jane Fonda joined fellow acting legend Robert Redford in receiving the acclaimed prize.
George Clooney and Julianne Moore arrive by boat, in true Venetian style, for a photo call.
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer attended the premiere of "The Shape of Water" -- an otherworldly fairytale directed by Guillero del Toro set in Cold War era America in 1962.
Italian socialite, writer and actor Marina Ripa Di Meana is renowned for her hats. Past pieces have included a bird cage and a giant spider. This year she attended the festival donning a hat shaped like a three-tiered cake.
Colin Firth is no stranger to the Venice Film Festival. In 2009 he won the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actor, for his role in Tom Ford's "A Single Man."
Actors Ali Fazal and Judi Dench star in "Victoria and Abdul" -- the story of Britain's Queen Victoria and her friendship with an Indian clerk.
A detail shot of blogger Margaret Zhang's attire on the red carpet.
Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren debuted their film "The Leisure Seeker," which follows a couple on their final trip together.
Italian model Bianca Balti takes on the red carpet with businessman Stefano Beraldo.
British actor Rebecca Hall is one of the jury members at this year's festival, alongside Annette Bening. the head of the jury. Bening is the first woman to be in this position since 2006.
Guests arrive for the opening ceremony of the festival on the Venice Lido.
Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart poses on a boat.
(CNN)Over its 82-year history the Venice Film Festival has gained a reputation for being the most glamorous on the circuit.

Venice Film Festival 2017: When fashion designers turn to film
During the oldest film festival in the world, A-list stars arrive at the historic Venice Lido on boats before they walk the red carpet to attend galas and premieres in the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.
From Penelope Cruz at the premiere of "Loving Pablo" to Jennifer Lawrence in Dior for the debut of Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!", the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival has continued its stylish legacy.