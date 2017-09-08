Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 The A-list guests of this year's Venice Film Festival have upheld its stylish legacy. Penelope Cruz attended the premiere of her film "Loving Pablo," in an Atelier Versace gown. The film depicts the controversial love story between drug lord Pablo Escobar and the glamorous journalist Virginia Vallejo (played by Cruz). Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at the opening of her new film "Mother!" wearing a Dior gown. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film has been well-received by critics. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Sisters Kate Mulleavy (far left) and Laura Mulleavy (far right) of American fashion house Rodarte premiered their first feature-length film, "Woodshock," at this year's festival. The lead role is played by friend and muse Kirsten Dunst (middle) with actors Pilou Asbaek (second from right) and Alberto Barbera (second from left) joining the cast as well. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Kristen Wiig joined co-stars at the premiere of Venice's opening film "Downsizing." Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 George Clooney is a regular at the Venice Film Festival. This year he attended with wife Amal Clooney for the screening of his latest directorial feat "Suburbicon." Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Academy Award-winner and political activist Susan Sarandon channels Old Hollywood style on the red carpet at this year's Venice Film Festival. Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 The Franca Sozzani Award was presented to Julianne Moore this year. The prize is named after the Italian Vogue Editor who died in December, 2016. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 The winner of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, Jane Fonda joined fellow acting legend Robert Redford in receiving the acclaimed prize. Hide Caption 8 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 George Clooney and Julianne Moore arrive by boat, in true Venetian style, for a photo call. Hide Caption 9 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Oscar winner Octavia Spencer attended the premiere of "The Shape of Water" -- an otherworldly fairytale directed by Guillero del Toro set in Cold War era America in 1962. Hide Caption 10 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Italian socialite, writer and actor Marina Ripa Di Meana is renowned for her hats. Past pieces have included a bird cage and a giant spider. This year she attended the festival donning a hat shaped like a three-tiered cake. Hide Caption 11 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Colin Firth is no stranger to the Venice Film Festival. In 2009 he won the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actor, for his role in Tom Ford's "A Single Man." Hide Caption 12 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Actors Ali Fazal and Judi Dench star in "Victoria and Abdul" -- the story of Britain's Queen Victoria and her friendship with an Indian clerk. Hide Caption 13 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 A detail shot of blogger Margaret Zhang's attire on the red carpet. Hide Caption 14 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren debuted their film "The Leisure Seeker," which follows a couple on their final trip together. Hide Caption 15 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Italian model Bianca Balti takes on the red carpet with businessman Stefano Beraldo. Hide Caption 16 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 British actor Rebecca Hall is one of the jury members at this year's festival, alongside Annette Bening. the head of the jury. Bening is the first woman to be in this position since 2006. Hide Caption 17 of 19

Photos: Venice Film Festival 2017 Guests arrive for the opening ceremony of the festival on the Venice Lido. Hide Caption 18 of 19