Is this New York's new Golden Age?
Published 4th October 2017
British designer Tom Dixon really loves New York City. "You've seen it a hundred times on screen" he says, "but you also forget how quite big everything is here."
The designer chose New York as the location for his first American outpost, opening up a shop on Howard Street in the SoHo neighborhood. The move was part of a wider expansion into the US market, which also included a new retail space in Los Angeles.
In the video above, Tom Dixon discusses why New York City is the best place in the world to be creative.
