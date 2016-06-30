autos
10 incredible custom cars from the world's most extreme gear heads
Published 30th June 2016
View gallery
10 Pictures
the drive custom cars 1
10 incredible custom cars from the world's most extreme gear heads
The world's most daring one-of-a-kind cars aren't always made in the rarefied autos plants of Europe. In some instances, they're expertly constructed in driveways, mechanic shops and film lots around the world, where dedicated engineers are creating new models -- and improving on existing models -- with enhanced motors, creative paint jobs, and other additions that conventional brands could only dream of.
Related:
The photographer who found beauty in hot rods
Now, these autos artisans are being recognized in "The Drive: Custom Cars and their Builders" (Gestalten), a new coffee table book highlighting creatives from California to Japan.
"Many people think you can just buy a car and own it. But some know the truth -- the best car is the one you make yourself," writes Maximilian Funk and Robert Klanten, who edited the book.
"Customizing cars is an obvious extension of the way that we choose cars to put forth some part of our personality or ourselves. They are what we want to be."
Related:
The woman behind the world's most beautiful Rolls-Royce
Check out the gallery above for a look at the most spectacular custom models on the road today.
"The Drive: Custom Cars and their Builders," published by Gestalten, is out now.
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree