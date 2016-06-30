The world's most daring one-of-a-kind cars aren't always made in the rarefied autos plants of Europe. In some instances, they're expertly constructed in driveways, mechanic shops and film lots around the world, where dedicated engineers are creating new models -- and improving on existing models -- with enhanced motors, creative paint jobs, and other additions that conventional brands could only dream of.

"Many people think you can just buy a car and own it. But some know the truth -- the best car is the one you make yourself," writes Maximilian Funk and Robert Klanten, who edited the book.

"Customizing cars is an obvious extension of the way that we choose cars to put forth some part of our personality or ourselves. They are what we want to be."

