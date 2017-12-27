Written by CNN Staff

Debonnaire Von Bismarck's appointment-only boutique in London is home to an array of eclectic and beautiful trinkets sourced from around the world. During the holidays, she recommends personalizing gifts.

"It's always special to have something monogrammed," she tells CNN, pointing to customizable leather tags. Items are also special if they are ethical, she adds. "It's lovely to give back when you're giving. We have bags made by a tribe in Venezuela. It's artisans that are dying out, and it keeps them alive."

Watch the video above for Bismarck's tips on gifting.