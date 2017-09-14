This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.

"An eccentric is not trying to define themselves, they're born seeking a different way," explains Tyne O'Connell , and if anyone should know, it's her. The Mayfair-based author and socialite seems to have been torn straight from the pages of an Evelyn Waugh novel; with her cut-glass accent, perma-fixed tiara and layers of pearls.

Despite recently being diagnosed with a brain tumor, O'Connell has continued to embrace the extraordinary.

"I just feel life is so brief and we should be celebrating and make the most of every moment, so we're doing a disservice to ourselves by not wearing our finest, our Sunday best, every day," she says.