Tuttii Fruittii and Toni Tits: The 'drag clown' duo redefining eccentricity
Published 14th September 2017
This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.
From their hair salon in south-east London, Tuttii Fruittii and Toni Tits are redefining what it is to be eccentric with their unique "drag clown" aesthetic. For them, it's increasingly important to have a sense of humor about how you present yourself -- even if your elderly family members may not understand it.
In this short film, the pair describe the freedom of being around like-minded people and how, particularly in London, "you can blend in even if you are outside of the norm."
