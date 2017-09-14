This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.

From their hair salon in south-east London, Tuttii Fruittii and Toni Tits are redefining what it is to be eccentric with their unique "drag clown" aesthetic. For them, it's increasingly important to have a sense of humor about how you present yourself -- even if your elderly family members may not understand it.

In this short film, the pair describe the freedom of being around like-minded people and how, particularly in London, "you can blend in even if you are outside of the norm."