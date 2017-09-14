This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.

American artist Sue Kreitzman believes there's a lurking, hidden danger surrounding all of us: beige. At 75, the London-based colorphile has fought a lifelong battle against the bland, covering both herself and her apartment in an idiosyncratic, kitsch, spiritual style.

From her otherworldly apartment, we follow her to London's Spitalfields Market as she seeks inspiration on a "color walk," revealing why she chooses to wrap herself in art and how her family feel about her eye-catching attire.