fashion
Sue Kreitzman: 'My house is like entering another universe'
Published 14th September 2017
Sue Kreitzman: 'My house is like entering another universe'
This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.
American artist Sue Kreitzman believes there's a lurking, hidden danger surrounding all of us: beige. At 75, the London-based colorphile has fought a lifelong battle against the bland, covering both herself and her apartment in an idiosyncratic, kitsch, spiritual style.
From her otherworldly apartment, we follow her to London's Spitalfields Market as she seeks inspiration on a "color walk," revealing why she chooses to wrap herself in art and how her family feel about her eye-catching attire.
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree