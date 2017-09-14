This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.

There is a new generation of club kids in London, and among the most recognizable of them is Scott "Sussi" Sussman. With huge red lips, a gap tooth and a widow's peak, his signature look is unmistakable.

As we enter the hedonistic world of London at night, Sussi speculates on the power of dressing up, externalizing your imagination and how nightclubs can be a "womb-like experience."