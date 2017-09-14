fashion
Drag artist Sussi explains why nightclubs are better than galleries
Published 14th September 2017
Drag artist Sussi explains why nightclubs are better than galleries
This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.
There is a new generation of club kids in London, and among the most recognizable of them is Scott "Sussi" Sussman. With huge red lips, a gap tooth and a widow's peak, his signature look is unmistakable.
As we enter the hedonistic world of London at night, Sussi speculates on the power of dressing up, externalizing your imagination and how nightclubs can be a "womb-like experience."
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree