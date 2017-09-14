This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.

There are very few materials with the power to make as much of an instant statement as glossy, supple latex. For London latex designer Nange Magro , it's her everyday uniform.

The child of a Japanese father and an Italian single mother, Magro found herself dealing with an identity crisis in her youth. But through the fetish clubs of London and the outlandish garments she creates, she has managed to find a kind of peace within herself.