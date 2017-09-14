This feature is part of The Adorned, a new series that explores the psychology behind extraordinary style. See more here.

Swathed in layers of material, ornaments and jewelry, a soft-spoken artist named Daniel Lismore proclaims that this is his "version of a T-shirt and shorts."

Lismore has long had a reputation as one of London's most flamboyant dressers, each day flying the flag for individuality with his eye-catching ensembles. His outfits serve as a form of statement, sculpture and even armor.

In this short film, he talks about how his singular sense of style has helped him to break down social boundaries and overcome a shy childhood.