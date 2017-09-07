Breaking News

Made in Taiwan: From mass manufacturing to high design

By Annie Ivanova

Updated 11:37 PM ET, Wed September 6, 2017

A quiet, battery-powered scooter with a light aluminum chassis. Rather than owning batteries, riders can swap their power cells for fully recharged ones at one of Gogoro&#39;s Taipei battery stations. (GogGoRo © 2011 Gogoro Taiwan Ltd.)
Gogoro electric scooter by Horace LukeA quiet, battery-powered scooter with a light aluminum chassis. Rather than owning batteries, riders can swap their power cells for fully recharged ones at one of Gogoro's Taipei battery stations. (GogGoRo © 2011 Gogoro Taiwan Ltd.)
A minimalist coffee machine in which iced water drips down through the ground coffee beans from the top of the cylinder. (bi.du.hæv © 2015 bi.du.hæv)
Cold-brew coffee machine by bi.du.haevA minimalist coffee machine in which iced water drips down through the ground coffee beans from the top of the cylinder. (bi.du.hæv © 2015 bi.du.hæv)
Made from silicon, which is both flexible and able to resist high temperatures, the kettle can be partially collapsed to reduce the amount of energy required to boil small amounts of water. (Collapsible Kettle © 2009 Ronald Tuan/RiCCO Engineering)
Collapsible kettle by RiCCO EngineeringMade from silicon, which is both flexible and able to resist high temperatures, the kettle can be partially collapsed to reduce the amount of energy required to boil small amounts of water. (Collapsible Kettle © 2009 Ronald Tuan/RiCCO Engineering)
Made from a thermo-conductive material, the knife transfers heat from the user&#39;s hand to the blade, making it easier to cut through cold butter. (SpreadTHAT! © 2015 That Incentions Co.)
Heated butter knife by THAT! InventionsMade from a thermo-conductive material, the knife transfers heat from the user's hand to the blade, making it easier to cut through cold butter. (SpreadTHAT! © 2015 That Incentions Co.)
Just six centimeters in diameter, the Luna 360° camera creates spherical panoramas, and comes with an in-built gyroscope that acts as a stabilizer. (Luna © 2016 Fon Chiang)
Luna 360° camera by MemoraJust six centimeters in diameter, the Luna 360° camera creates spherical panoramas, and comes with an in-built gyroscope that acts as a stabilizer. (Luna © 2016 Fon Chiang)
Constructed from two layers of woven material, Fabric Garden is a textile can be used as a replacement for soil. (Fabric Garden © 2015 Taiwan Textile Research Institute)
Fabric Garden by Tom Cheng and Taiwan Textile Research InstituteConstructed from two layers of woven material, Fabric Garden is a textile can be used as a replacement for soil. (Fabric Garden © 2015 Taiwan Textile Research Institute)
The helmet is equipped with sensors, voice recognition, a rear-view camera and other hidden electronics. It has been designed to collect road safety and location data to create a &quot;hazard map&quot; for the wearer. (JarvisH © 2016 JarvisH Inc.)
Smart motorcycle helmet by JarvishThe helmet is equipped with sensors, voice recognition, a rear-view camera and other hidden electronics. It has been designed to collect road safety and location data to create a "hazard map" for the wearer. (JarvisH © 2016 JarvisH Inc.)
The engine-powered skateboard&#39;s four pairs of wheels can move independently, allowing the user to ride down stairs and other uneven surfaces. (Stair-Rover © 2014 Po-Chih Lai/Allrover Ltd)
Stair-Rover skateboard by Po-Chih Lai/AllroverThe engine-powered skateboard's four pairs of wheels can move independently, allowing the user to ride down stairs and other uneven surfaces. (Stair-Rover © 2014 Po-Chih Lai/Allrover Ltd)
Designed by avid cartographer, Hsi-Yi Peng, these souvenir bowls feature aerial views of real locations from around Taiwan. (Trip View Bowl, &#39;Guanxi View Bowl&#39; © 2009 Xi-Yi Peng/Di-Zhen Zhang/Jia-Rong Wu/Ting-Jun Lin/Qing-Ru Jia)
Trip View Bowl by Hsi-Yi Peng/Arty DesignDesigned by avid cartographer, Hsi-Yi Peng, these souvenir bowls feature aerial views of real locations from around Taiwan. (Trip View Bowl, 'Guanxi View Bowl' © 2009 Xi-Yi Peng/Di-Zhen Zhang/Jia-Rong Wu/Ting-Jun Lin/Qing-Ru Jia)
The cups&#39; surfaces were inspired by the texture of six different fruits and vegetables that are commonly found in Taiwan. (Fruit &amp;amp; Vegetable Peels Cups © 2012 Vii Chen/HNH LIVING)
Fruit and vegetable peel cups by Vii ChenThe cups' surfaces were inspired by the texture of six different fruits and vegetables that are commonly found in Taiwan. (Fruit & Vegetable Peels Cups © 2012 Vii Chen/HNH LIVING)
&quot;Benches Chair&quot; is a wooden bench that can be folded in to a chair. (Benches Chair © 2008 Hsiu-Ming Chang)
Foldable bench by Elvis Chang and Homer Concept"Benches Chair" is a wooden bench that can be folded in to a chair. (Benches Chair © 2008 Hsiu-Ming Chang)
FoFoCup is a reusable cup that can be folded flat and easily carried around by the user. (FoFoCup © 2012 Cyc Chen/FOLDnFOLD)
Reusable takeout cups by FOLDnFOLD EngreeneeringFoFoCup is a reusable cup that can be folded flat and easily carried around by the user. (FoFoCup © 2012 Cyc Chen/FOLDnFOLD)
Once a steel manufacturer, Tatung Company has diversified its operations into designing and producing all kinds of new electrical appliances, including this rice cooker. (Tatung Rice Cooker, 50th Anniversary Limited edition © 2010 Gixia Group)
Tatung Rice Cooker by Jung-Ya Hsieh/TatungOnce a steel manufacturer, Tatung Company has diversified its operations into designing and producing all kinds of new electrical appliances, including this rice cooker. (Tatung Rice Cooker, 50th Anniversary Limited edition © 2010 Gixia Group)
Annie Ivanova is a curator, entrepreneur and author. The following is an edited excerpt from her new book "Taiwan by Design: 88 products for better living."

(CNN)The tag "Made in Taiwan" has come a long way since the island first emerged as a post-war manufacturing powerhouse.

Once the source of many of the world's cheap goods, Taiwan had become a global force in electronics industry by 1990s. In the process, industrial design has moved away from traditional low-cost production to the creation of original, high-value products.
Now, the island's creative industries are striving to replace the once-ubiquitous "made in Taiwan" with a label befitting of the present day: "Designed in Taiwan"

The seeds of industry

    Taiwan's mass manufacturing history dates back to the 1950s, when the government signed a mutual defense treaty with the United States (that agreement expired in 1979 and was partly replaced by the Taiwan Relations Act). Needing a powerful regional ally, America poured foreign aid and investment into the island's economy.
    This suited Taiwan's technocratic government planners as they sought to spearhead industrialization based on the US model. By adopting American know-how, manufacturing businesses expanded rapidly and profitably.
    By implementing Western industrial processes and using cheap domestic labor, businesses -- making new electrical appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, television sets and radios -- became highly self-sufficient and capable of producing almost anything demanded by overseas clients. Taiwan became a manufacturing hub for some of the world's most powerful brands.
    An IT powerhouse

    Then in the 1990s, state initiatives and home-grown ingenuity had brought about a second wave of industrial boom. No longer just the world's factory, the growing electronics sector made Taiwan one of the "Four Asian Tigers."
    Some of most robust technology companies in the world were established in Taiwan during this era, including ASUS, Acer and Quanta Computer. These domestic IT powerhouses produced a vast range of items, from desktop computers, tablets, flat screens and phones, to motherboards, graphic cards and servers.
    But the market liberalization of the 1990s enabled companies to trade globally, challenging the very factories that had created Taiwan's prosperity. As they were no longer able to offer competitive advantage, foreign investors started relocating. Many previously thriving industries slowed down; places once vibrant with activity sunk into ghost towns.

    Design destination

    Foldable bench by Elvis Chang and Homer Concept.
    Foldable bench by Elvis Chang and Homer Concept.
    Cultural reinvention and economic renewal would only arise through a new wave of design thinking. In addition to making goods for overseas buyers, Taiwanese companies would need to focus on investing in their own intellectual property if they were to emerge from the depths of the downturn unscathed.
    They did. Designers have learned from previous generations that adaptability, matched with efficiency and high quality, is essential to remaining relevant. Today, Taiwan's patents registration per capita is exceeded only by the US and Japan, ranking it amongst Asia's most knowledge-driven economies.
    The island remains a major figure in the electronics industry, and is still one of the world's biggest producers of computer chips and LCD panels, among much else. But premium household goods and covetable furniture are among the many design innovations now coming out of Taiwan.
    Scroll through the gallery above for examples of products designed in Taiwan.