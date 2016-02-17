arts

What superheroes' homes look like -- in the eyes of illustrator Federico Babina

Updated 17th February 2016
Written by Tomo Taka, The Spaces
Spider-Man, Wolverine and co are the inspiration for a new series by architecture illustrator Federico Babina.
Following on from his erotic 'Archisutra' series and filmmaker-inspired sketches of houses, the Italian artist has now imagined interiors in the style of popular superheroes.
'Comic strips were one of my first encounters with architecture during my childhood,' says Babina. 'Travel -- with the imagination of a child -- through Gotham City in Batman or New York with Spider-Man helped the growth and education of a generation of architects.'
The superheroes' outfits inform the color palette of each interior in the 17-illustration 'Interheroes' series, while their weapons -- including Thor's hammer and Captain America's shield -- provide cues for the rooms' furniture and lighting.
Adds Babina: 'The authors of comics feed off architecture and contemporary cities and sometimes the comics lend ideas to architecture.'
See more at The Spaces.
