(CNN) The Venice International Film Festival has come a long way since "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" opened the event's very first edition, 85 years ago.

Gone are the days of categories like "most touching film" -- and their winners being chosen by audience vote. In their place, we now see the machinations of a film industry setting its agenda for the year ahead.

Kristen Stewart attends the 72nd Venice Film Festival in 2015.

But one thing has remained consistent throughout: The most glamorous looks of the age will always on display.

From the elegant evening wear of the inter-war era to the manicured couture of recent decades, the festival guarantees a glimpse of famous celebrities wearing some of the world's most coveted outfits.

All eyes are back on the red carpet as the 2017 Venice Film Festival kicks off with the science fiction comedy-drama "Downsizing."

Read More