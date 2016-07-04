Breaking News

In the digital age, is shopping America's new religion?

Sophia Chalmer, CNN

Updated 9:31 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sophia Al-Maria&#39;s upcoming exhibition at the Whitney Museum in New York, &quot;Black Friday,&quot; is a nod to the consumer holiday, and the holy nature of Fridays in Islam.
Photos: Gulf Futurism: Inside the world of Sophia Al-Maria
Sophia Al-Maria's upcoming exhibition at the Whitney Museum in New York, "Black Friday," is a nod to the consumer holiday, and the holy nature of Fridays in Islam.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Shot entirely in Doha, Qatar, the work &quot;essentially posits the thought that shopping malls have become a sort of replacement for religious structures in our contemporary consumer society&quot; says Al-Maria.
Photos: Gulf Futurism: Inside the world of Sophia Al-Maria
Shot entirely in Doha, Qatar, the work "essentially posits the thought that shopping malls have become a sort of replacement for religious structures in our contemporary consumer society" says Al-Maria.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
The themes of the exhibition were in part inspired by the Gruen Transfer, a phenomenon named after the creator of the original shopping mall. It references the ways in which a controlled environment —combined with visual and auditory stimuli—is used to distract and manipulate consumers. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Still from &#39;&quot;Evil Eye&quot; (2014) by &lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Sophia Al-Maria&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Gulf Futurism: Inside the world of Sophia Al-Maria
The themes of the exhibition were in part inspired by the Gruen Transfer, a phenomenon named after the creator of the original shopping mall. It references the ways in which a controlled environment —combined with visual and auditory stimuli—is used to distract and manipulate consumers.

Still from '"Evil Eye" (2014) by Sophia Al-Maria
Hide Caption
3 of 7
The works will be screened on a series of consumer electronics. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I come from the Gulf where our economy is particularly tied up in the fossil fuel business&quot; Al-Maria explains, &quot;and because our fossil fuel based economy is quite literally killing the planet, I felt the need to try to find through my work some way to address this. And a big part of that is of course, consumer electronics, which we waste at an incredible speed.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Between Distant Bodies&quot; (2013) &lt;/em&gt;&lt;em&gt;by Sophia Al-Maria&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;Installation view at Frieze London 2013&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Gulf Futurism: Inside the world of Sophia Al-Maria
The works will be screened on a series of consumer electronics.

"I come from the Gulf where our economy is particularly tied up in the fossil fuel business" Al-Maria explains, "and because our fossil fuel based economy is quite literally killing the planet, I felt the need to try to find through my work some way to address this. And a big part of that is of course, consumer electronics, which we waste at an incredible speed."

"Between Distant Bodies" (2013) by Sophia Al-Maria
Installation view at Frieze London 2013
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Much of Al-Maria&#39;s work deals with her concept of &quot;Gulf Futurism,&quot; inspired by &quot;the idea that time travel had literally occurred in one generation -- from a sort of pre-agrarian society, at least in terms of Bedouin culture, deep into hyper capitalism and consumerism in one generation -- and that was an incredible shock.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Still from &quot;The Future was Desert Part II&quot; (2016) &lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;by Sophia Al-Maria&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Gulf Futurism: Inside the world of Sophia Al-Maria
Much of Al-Maria's work deals with her concept of "Gulf Futurism," inspired by "the idea that time travel had literally occurred in one generation -- from a sort of pre-agrarian society, at least in terms of Bedouin culture, deep into hyper capitalism and consumerism in one generation -- and that was an incredible shock."

Still from "The Future was Desert Part II" (2016) by Sophia Al-Maria
Hide Caption
5 of 7
In 2014, Al-Maria decided to turn a failed feature film project titled &quot;Beretta&quot; into the show &quot;Virgin with a Memory.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Beretta&quot; followed its mute heroine, Suad, on a killing spree in which she targets men who harass her and other women. &lt;em&gt;Still from &quot;The Watchers No. 1-5&quot; (2014) by Sophia Al-Maria&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Gulf Futurism: Inside the world of Sophia Al-Maria
In 2014, Al-Maria decided to turn a failed feature film project titled "Beretta" into the show "Virgin with a Memory."

"Beretta" followed its mute heroine, Suad, on a killing spree in which she targets men who harass her and other women. Still from "The Watchers No. 1-5" (2014) by Sophia Al-Maria
Hide Caption
6 of 7
In the five-channel video installation &quot;The Watchers No. 1-5&quot;, Al-Maria evokes the male gaze with a reenactment of a dream sequence in the script for &quot;Beretta.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Still from &quot;The Watchers No. 1-5&#39;&quot; (2014) by Sophia Al-Maria&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Gulf Futurism: Inside the world of Sophia Al-Maria
In the five-channel video installation "The Watchers No. 1-5", Al-Maria evokes the male gaze with a reenactment of a dream sequence in the script for "Beretta."

Still from "The Watchers No. 1-5'" (2014) by Sophia Al-Maria
Hide Caption
7 of 7
sophia al-maria 6sophia al-maria 8sophia al-maria 3sophia al-maria 2sophia al-maria 7sophia al-maria 4sophia al-maria 4

Marc Spiegler is the global director of Art Basel, leading its wide-ranging activities across the art world. In June 2016, he joined CNN Style as guest editor, commissioning features on the topic of art and technology.

(CNN)American-Qatari artist Sophia Al-Maria is preparing for the biggest exhibition of her career.

Her solo show "Black Friday," which opens at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art on July 26, will comprise over 100 new videos, screened on a series of broken or rejected consumer electronics.
The title, Al-Maria says, is in part a reference to the American "national holiday of shopping," but also a nod to the holy nature of Fridays in Islam.
The exhibition "posits the thought that shopping malls have become a kind of replacement for religious structures in our contemporary consumer society," she says.

    Gulf Futurism

    Read More
    From selfies to virtual reality, how technology is changing the art world
    From selfies to virtual reality, how technology is changing the art world
    "Black Friday" sits comfortably in Al-Maria's roster of projects. Exemplifying of a new generation of creative polymaths, the writer-filmmaker-artist has produced photos, directed films, written articles and screenplays, and published a critically acclaimed memoir, "The Girl Who Fell to Earth."
    In her memoir Al-Maria talks about being brought up between two vastly different cultures. Born to an American mother and a Qatari Bedouin father, she spent her childhood in the US before moving to Qatar. There, she experienced the intense and rapid technological and cultural development of the Gulf.
    Witnessing this evolution inspired her to coin the term "Gulf Futurism," inspired by "the idea that time travel had literally occurred in one generation [in Qatar], from a sort of pre-agrarian society -- at least in terms of Bedouin culture -- deep into hyper capitalism and consumerism," as Al-Maria describes it.
    Still from &quot;The Future was Desert Part II&quot; (2016) by Sophia Al-Maria
    Still from "The Future was Desert Part II" (2016) by Sophia Al-Maria

    Techno-pessimism

    More than anything, Gulf Futurism is perhaps an investigation into some of the more negative aspects of a hyper-connected digital society that can sometimes be a lonely place -- a perspective Al-Maria describes as "techno-pessimistic."
    Born in 1983, she describes herself as an early digital native, part of the first crop of millennials. While the rise of the Internet was a key aspect of her formative years, her work often deals with the isolating nature of the digital space.
    "A few years ago I had a real feeling of heaviness through things like Facebook, like I was dragging the ghost of every person I had ever met. Maybe it doesn't create community in the way that people think because with the ability to post whatever you want at any time, you also get the ugly side," Al-Maria says.

    Planned obsolescence

    12 must-follow curators on Instagram
    12 must-follow curators on Instagram
    Growing up in Qatar provided a unique vantage point from which to witness the rapid evolution of history, in a commercial and technological sense.
    In "Black Friday" Al-Maria will show the tangible results of such development; the physical waste produced by a society obsessed with the latest electronic gadget. This phenomenon of fervent consumerism also feeds into our perception of what constitutes a piece of art.
    Still from &quot;Between Distant Bodies&quot; (2013) by Sophia Al-Maria
    Still from "Between Distant Bodies" (2013) by Sophia Al-Maria
    "The thing is that people's concept of art is still very much object based," she explains, "So even with a video piece, people will expect there to be something to play it on."
    While much time is spent thinking of digital art as forward thinking and innovative, the cost of this innovation may be a reduced life span for the artworks, which have used the technological tools available to them in their time.
    As Al-Maria puts it: "There's planned obsolescence in the devices, so there's planned obsolescence in the art.
    "There's so much work lost. It's kind of tragic really."
    Black Friday is on at the Whitney Museum of Art in New York from July 26 to Oct. 31, 2016.