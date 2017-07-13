How to design the car of your dreams in VR

(CNN) Google opened a new world of VR possibilities when it introduced the 3D painting app Tilt Brush in 2016. Targeting the worlds of art and design (Google recently launched its own artist in residence program), the software has shown what can happen when creativity is let loose in a virtual environment.

The software is designed to speed up the design process, with adjustments quicker to make than if modeled in Photoshop or in traditional 3D-imaging programs.

Streamlining the process

Seymourpowell's lead automotive designer, Richard Seale, hopes the tool will bridge the longstanding divide between designers (who are paid to shoot for the stars) and engineers (who are meant to keep them grounded).

"As an engineer, it's very frustrating to (produce) cars with designers, because designers and engineers are typically at loggerheads," he said at the firm's south London studio. "It's the same for designers, (who say) 'I want to do this -- why can't I?'"

The typical design process begins with a meeting -- or three -- followed by concept sketches. Once a design is approved, a clay model is created. After that, a costlier model is used to further refine the design.

This is the point where designers and engineers typically clash. A car shaped like an arrow would be great for keeping aerodynamic drag to a minimum, but it would be impractical and unlikely to meet safety requirements.

Here's where the new software steps in. Put on the VR headset and you are transported to a 3D workspace where the view adjusts to your head movements. The left control stick lets you sketch lines, which can be twisted, moved and manipulated with the right one. You can then jump around your digital surroundings at the press of a button.

With so few functions to worry about -- and because you can see the two controllers as if they were your own virtual hands -- the process is surprisingly intuitive.

When Seymourpowell debuted the software at the London Motor Show in May, Seale was able to sketch an impressive three-dimensional bike in 10 minutes -- something that would take considerably longer with typical 3D imaging software.

"We think that the quicker and easier it is to do something, the more likely you are to do it," Seale explained.

From concept to reality

Because cars are typically symmetrical, the software speeds up the design process by mirroring the lines you draw. You can create a full 3D concept vehicle in under an hour.

The software also has a social side that can transform how the design process works. Other team members -- whether designers or engineers -- are able to look at drawings on a monitor and, if they have another headset to hand, make adjustments in real time.

This means that engineering specifications, such as the legally required height of a car's headlights, can be brought into the design process earlier on. Later down the line, surfaces can be applied to show what a car would look like in a certain color or material.

A car design in progress.

Getting up close to a life-size digital model makes it easier to spot design problems. The headset's perspective can also be adjusted to show the car's inside, allowing designers to assess the driver's visibility.

This all means that designers can come up with designs that are better thought out, which in turn means that they are more likely to be approved (especially if any engineering prerequisites have been met) and may be easier to build. This will ultimately speed up the process and save companies money.

Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Tesla T1 – Six students from the IED Barcelona design school were tasked with creating a futuristic race car for the 2030 Le Mans. The result, known as the unofficial Tesla T1, proposes the use of four wind turbines at each wheel to propel the car. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Tesla T1 – Comment section critics over at Design Boom were quick to point out that the Tesla T1 would be virtually impossible to produce under the harsh laws of physics, but the out-of-the-box thinking deserves an A for effort. Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Airbus Pop.Up – Pop.Up, a new concept developed by the design firm Italdesign and Airbus, brings us one step closer to a flying car -- sort of. The concept car is a two-seat carbon fiber pod that can be picked up by a large drone and transported up to 60 miles. It can also be mounted on wheels, and connected with other pods to make a sort of train. Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Airbus Pop.Up – "Adding the third dimension to seamless multi-modal transportation networks will without a doubt improve the way we live and how we get from A to B," Mathias Thomsen, general manager for urban air mobility at Airbus, said at the Pop.Up's unveiling at this year's Geneva Motor Show Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Bosch concept car – When it comes to electronics brand Bosch's concept car, which debuted at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, it's all about the interior. Facial recognition technology is used to personalize its settings. Everything from the type of music it plays to the position of the mirrors and the ambient temperature are all adjusted to your liking so as to minimize driver distraction. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Bosch concept car – The Bosch concept features a hologram-like dashboard display with a haptic quality, giving them a physical feel, and has a gesture control system so you can use hand signals to control certain functions. Your smartphone, meanwhile, acts as the unlock button, so you never have to carry a key. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts IED Syrma concept – Yes, this is an Italian supercar, if the sleek looks hadn't already given that away. The Syrma concept -- developed by 11 students from Milan's Istituto Europeo di Design, and presented at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show -- keeps its foot in the old and new by having a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V6 combustion engine mated to an electric motor. Other stand-out features include an output of 900 horsepower, a low carbon footprint and, in electric mode, near-silent motoring. Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Mercedes-Benz 2040 Streamliner – Though the silver color is typical for a Mercedes-Benz, South Korean designer Minwoong Im's 2040 Streamliner concept is anything but predictable. The design is based on the manufacturer's 1955 W196R, which itself drew inspiration from World War II fighter planes. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Mercedes-Benz 2040 Streamliner – The new concept uses the same dual jet engine system as its progenitor, but swaps the curves of the past for a more angular, futuristic aesthetic. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Renault Twin'Z – When award-winning Welsh artist and industrial designer Ross Lovegrove was asked to help craft a Renault concept in 2013, expectations were set high. The idea was to make a city car stand out on the roads, and this was done by covering the exterior with color-changing LED lights. Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Renault Twin'Z – Lovegrove set about making a less formal cabin that feels less restrictive and structured than that of a conventional car. Meanwhile, a smartphone, located where a gearshift would normally be, acts as the speedometer. Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Chanel Fiole – Rather than design a concept car for an established manufacturer, Jin Young Jo, a student from Hongik University in Seoul, South Korea, set about creating a design for French fashion house Chanel, the shape of which is meant to emulate the draping of fabric. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts Chanel Fiole – The Chanel Fiole is a rather pretty take on the classic 2+2 GT coupe that manages to squeeze in a third passenger behind the two front seats. Up front is the famous Chanel logo, set against either a black or white paint job. Hide Caption 13 of 13

According to Seale, two car companies ("major" German and Chinese manufacturers) have expressed interest since the London Motor Show, and the company is already exploring how their technology could be applied to architecture and education.

Seymourpowell plans to spend the next 10 years adding new tools and commercializing the product.

"There are so many possibilities that you want to do everything," Seale said. "In that way, it's brilliant."