Breaking News

The extreme engineering behind the UK's tallest bridge

By Oscar Holland, CNN

Updated 8:04 AM ET, Wed August 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

It has taken 10 years to build Scotland&#39;s newest bridge the Queensferry Crossing. It&#39;s the biggest infrastructure project the country has seen for an entire generation.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Queensferry Crossing by DISSING+WEITLING, ScotlandIt has taken 10 years to build Scotland's newest bridge the Queensferry Crossing. It's the biggest infrastructure project the country has seen for an entire generation.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Queensferry Crossing is made from 35,000 tons of steel, 150,000 tons of concrete and 23,000 miles of steel cabling.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Queensferry Crossing by DISSING+WEITLING, ScotlandQueensferry Crossing is made from 35,000 tons of steel, 150,000 tons of concrete and 23,000 miles of steel cabling.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Scotland&#39;s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said of the new structure, &quot;The Queensferry Crossing is a symbol of a confident, forward-looking Scotland...it is a truly iconic structure and a feat of modern engineering.&quot;
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Queensferry Crossing by DISSING+WEITLING, ScotlandScotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said of the new structure, "The Queensferry Crossing is a symbol of a confident, forward-looking Scotland...it is a truly iconic structure and a feat of modern engineering."
Hide Caption
3 of 16
With a structure that spans 1.7 miles the Queensferry Crossing is the world&#39;s longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge. Scroll through the gallery for more spectacular bridges from around the world.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Queensferry Crossing by DISSING+WEITLING, ScotlandWith a structure that spans 1.7 miles the Queensferry Crossing is the world's longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge. Scroll through the gallery for more spectacular bridges from around the world.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
The Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge opened to public in August, 2016.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge by Haim Dotan Achitects, ChinaThe Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge opened to public in August, 2016.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
The glass-bottom bridge stretches across two hills and is 300 meters above ground.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge by Haim Dotan Achitects, ChinaThe glass-bottom bridge stretches across two hills and is 300 meters above ground.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
There are already over 30 bridges across London&#39;s River Thames, but this new project may have been the most ambitious yet: designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heatherwick.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Thomas Heatherwick&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; plant-covered Garden Bridge came with a $275 million price tag. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/01/16/world/leonardo-dicaprio-inspired-london-bridge-park/&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;According to Wired&lt;/a&gt;, Heatherwick was inspired by the scene in &quot;Titanic&quot; when Leonardo DiCaprio took Kate Winslet to the bow of the ship and yelled &quot;I&#39;m the king of the world!&quot; Small balconies along the length of the bridge will allow couples looking to reenact the scene.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Construction was set to commence this year, with completion slated for late 2018, however the project has now officially been scrapped.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Garden Bridge by Thomas Heatherwick, London, UKThere are already over 30 bridges across London's River Thames, but this new project may have been the most ambitious yet: designer Thomas Heatherwick's plant-covered Garden Bridge came with a $275 million price tag.

According to Wired, Heatherwick was inspired by the scene in "Titanic" when Leonardo DiCaprio took Kate Winslet to the bow of the ship and yelled "I'm the king of the world!" Small balconies along the length of the bridge will allow couples looking to reenact the scene.

Construction was set to commence this year, with completion slated for late 2018, however the project has now officially been scrapped.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
At just over 3,000 ft, the Danjiang Bridge -- one of the last commissions awarded to the late &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/31/architecture/zaha-hadid-appreciation/&quot;&gt;Zaha Hadid&lt;/a&gt; -- will be the world&#39;s longest single-tower, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.zaha-hadid.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the firm&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The subtle design is meant to have visual impact without obscuring the Taipei sunset.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Danjiang Bridge by Zaha Hadid Architects, TaiwanAt just over 3,000 ft, the Danjiang Bridge -- one of the last commissions awarded to the late Zaha Hadid -- will be the world's longest single-tower, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, according to the firm.

The subtle design is meant to have visual impact without obscuring the Taipei sunset.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nextarchitects.com/en/what/2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NEXT Architects&lt;/a&gt;&#39; Lucky Knot Bridge is set to open later this year. The name and shape refer to the Chinese art of decorative knotting, which is associated with good luck.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Lucky Knot Bridge by NEXT Architects, ChinaNEXT Architects' Lucky Knot Bridge is set to open later this year. The name and shape refer to the Chinese art of decorative knotting, which is associated with good luck.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
In a rare twist, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ljusarkitektur.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sölvesborg Bridge&lt;/a&gt; -- Europe&#39;s longest pedestrian bridge at 2480 feet -- was specially enhanced by a lighting design firm rather than an architect. Ljusarkitektur mounted the structure with color-change LED lights.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Sölvesborg Bridge by Ljusarkitektur, Sölvesborg, SwedenIn a rare twist, the Sölvesborg Bridge -- Europe's longest pedestrian bridge at 2480 feet -- was specially enhanced by a lighting design firm rather than an architect. Ljusarkitektur mounted the structure with color-change LED lights.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
When it opened in 2010, Singapore&#39;s Helix Bridge was the first to incorporate the shape of a double-helix. The structure is meant to symbolize life, renewal and growth, and sits near Moshe Safdie&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/20/travel/moshe-safdie-interview-destination-singapore/&quot;&gt;$5.7 billion Marina Bay Sands casino&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Helix Bridge by Cox Architecture, SingaporeWhen it opened in 2010, Singapore's Helix Bridge was the first to incorporate the shape of a double-helix. The structure is meant to symbolize life, renewal and growth, and sits near Moshe Safdie's $5.7 billion Marina Bay Sands casino.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
There&#39;s more than meets the eye with this structure. The bridge, designed collaboratively by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cobe.dk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;COBE Architects&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dw.dk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dissing + Weitling&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cowi.com/menu/home/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;COWI&lt;/a&gt;, includes passageways for both trains and cars, as well as a full station and park-and-ride facilities. It&#39;s set to open in 2018.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Køge North Station by COBE, Køge, DenmarkThere's more than meets the eye with this structure. The bridge, designed collaboratively by COBE Architects Dissing + Weitling and COWI, includes passageways for both trains and cars, as well as a full station and park-and-ride facilities. It's set to open in 2018.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
Uruguayan architect &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rvapc.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rafael Viñoly&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; circular bridge can only be truly appreciated from above. The circular bridge, which replaced a raft crossing, creates the effect of a lagoon within a lagoon.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Puente Laguna Garzon by Rafael Viñoly Architects, Garzón, Uruguay Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly's circular bridge can only be truly appreciated from above. The circular bridge, which replaced a raft crossing, creates the effect of a lagoon within a lagoon.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
&lt;a href=&quot;http://bcq.es/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;BCQ Arquitectura Barcelona&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; plant-covered bridge takes Heatherwick&#39;s green concept one step further. Their proposed upgrades to the existing Sarajevo Bridge include photoluminescent stones to light the pathway without electricity and concrete that converts pollution into harmless substances. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As of now, there is no set completion date.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Sarajevo Bridge by BCQ Arquitectura Barcelona, Barcelona, SpainBCQ Arquitectura Barcelona's plant-covered bridge takes Heatherwick's green concept one step further. Their proposed upgrades to the existing Sarajevo Bridge include photoluminescent stones to light the pathway without electricity and concrete that converts pollution into harmless substances.

As of now, there is no set completion date.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.olafureliasson.net/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Olafur Eliasson&lt;/a&gt; was inspired by the city&#39;s history as a port town when he designed Cirkelbroen. The five round platforms and wired masts give the illusion of boats floating on the harbor.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Cirkelbroen by Olafur Eliasson, Copenhagen, DenmarkArtist Olafur Eliasson was inspired by the city's history as a port town when he designed Cirkelbroen. The five round platforms and wired masts give the illusion of boats floating on the harbor.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Danish firm &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bystrup.dk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bystrup&lt;/a&gt; recently won the commission to build a bridge in South London&#39;s Pimlico neighborhood. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;However, the pedestrians-only curving structure is not without controversy. Critics worry the new bridge, which is not yet under construction, will destroy Pimlico Gardens, one of few public green spaces in the area.
Photos: The most spectacular bridges in the world
Nine Elms Bridge by Bystrup, London, UKDanish firm Bystrup recently won the commission to build a bridge in South London's Pimlico neighborhood.

However, the pedestrians-only curving structure is not without controversy. Critics worry the new bridge, which is not yet under construction, will destroy Pimlico Gardens, one of few public green spaces in the area.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
Queensferry 1queensferry 2queensferry 3queensferry 4 glass bridge 2glass bridge china 1dicaprio bridge style 1zaha hadid danjiang bridgelucky knot bridge next architectsljusarkitektur lumenpulse bridge helix bridge singaporekoge north station bridgerafael vinoly architects puente laguna garzon bcq arquitectura sarajevo bridgeolafur eliasson cirkelbroen bridgenine elms bridge pimlico bystrup

(CNN)There may have already been two large bridges connecting Lothian and Fife in Scotland, but now there is a third. And this one is the biggest yet.

In fact, towering 689 feet above the River Forth, the Queensferry Crossing is now the UK's tallest bridge.
Expected to serve 24 million vehicles a year, the structure opened to traffic for the first time this week. It will be officially opened on Monday, marking the end of a decade-long engineering project involving 35,000 tons of steel, 23,000 miles of cable and 10 million man hours.
Read: The world's most impressive feats of structural engineering unveiled

    A bridge for the times

    Read More
    Queensferry Crossing, Scotland.
    Queensferry Crossing, Scotland.
    When Queen Elizabeth II cuts the ribbon at the Queensferry Crossing, it will have been 53 years to the day since she opened the neighboring Forth Road Bridge. Structural problems facing the latter -- including the corrosion of some of its steel cables -- were behind the decision to build a new crossing at a cost of £1.35 billion ($1.75 billion).
    The original road bridge will continue to carry pedestrians, bicycles and public transport. The adjacent railway bridge, which was completed in 1890 and has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also remains in use.
    How the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge changed China forever
    How the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge changed China forever
    But with an estimated design life of 120 years, it is hoped that the Queensferry Crossing will outlast both of its neighbors. To combat the threat posed by corrosion, individual steel strands within the bridge's supporting cables can be replaced at any time, without requiring the bridge to be closed to traffic.
    New sensor technology has also been installed to identify potential structural issues, according to the project's technical director Dr. Mike Glover, who believes that the bridge could stand for up to 150 years.
    Read: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Switzerland
    "About a thousand sensors have been installed on the Queensferry Crossing, carefully positioned to provide advanced warning of structural problems," he said in a press statement. "The data will tell the maintenance teams where to inspect and intervene to pre-empt potential issues.
    "This is the future of roads and bridge maintenance -- combining sensor technology and cloud-based data analytics to predict problems before they happen."

    A feat of engineering

    Modern icons: The stars of London&#39;s architecture renaissance
    Modern icons: The stars of London's architecture renaissance
    While the bridge is significantly shorter than the world's tallest -- a title held by the 1,125-foot-high Millau Viaduct in France -- it can boast two engineering records of its own. The new structure is both the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world, and the longest free-standing balanced cantilever in the world.
    First announced in 2007, construction on the Queensferry Crossing began in 2011 and was led by a consortium of companies from Scotland, Germany, Spain and the US. The bridge's central tower was built on rock beneath the water's surface, while the other two are founded on a giant steel cylinder beneath the river bed.
    Read: Faster than a speeding jet: Dubai eyes Hyperloop-style system
    Innovations found on the structure include so-called "intelligent transport systems" that help manage traffic flow, and a line of 3.5-meter-high barriers to protect traffic from wind.
    "The Forth Estuary is no stranger to blustery conditions," Glover said. "(We have fitted the structure with) permeable screens that allow some of the air through and scoops the rest up and over the bridge, preventing severe turbulent wind conditions across the deck.
    "These wind shields will provide vehicles with protection from the frequent gale force winds -- reducing traffic incidents and keeping people safer."