From infinity pools that blend into the landscape to suspended baths linking skyscrapers together, swimming pools that push boundaries are fast becoming a statement feature in the design of a building.































1 / 16 – Casa Brutale, Beruit It may seem the stuff of Bond films, but this submerged house inside a Beirut cliff-edge has been given the go-ahead. Credit: Courtesy OPA

While clients asking for a residential pool often favor extravagance in terms of cost and size, unusual designs can be more memorable. DAPstockholm built a concrete plunge pool with a large window that can be seen from ground level, giving bathers the feeling of being in an aquarium.

An elevated swimming pool built by Wiel Arets for a holiday home in Marbella has a glazed underside that cantilevers over an outdoor lounge area. But NOA took a cantilever one step further for a pool for skiers at Hotel Hubertus in the Alps.

The rectangular structure balances 12 meters (40 feet) above ground on wooden columns, while a glazed panel in the base offers bathers dramatic views of the landscape. Meanwhile in the UK, Arup Associates has planned a transparent "sky pool" that would form a bridge between two apartment buildings in south London.

At the Hotel Hubertus in Italy, the pool cantilevers off the building and features as a connector between the old and the new features of the hotel. Credit: ©Alex Filz

In new conceptual buildings, swimming pools play an integral part in the architecture itself. Mirage House by Kois Associated Architects is a notable example. The entire roof is formed from an infinity pool while the house is buried into the terrain -- so it can blend seamlessly into the Aegean Sea.