Images have the power to inspire, astonish and outrage. But when combined with data, they can also give us a new understanding of how the world works.

Playing with light, exposure, and creative post-production techniques, photography becomes a tool to represent complex concepts -- movement, the passing of time and speed, for example -- in a simple but engaging way.

Sequential photos are cut and spliced to show the same site from sunrise to sunset. A bullet is caught at the precise microsecond it exits a rifle. Composite photos are layered to show a basketball team's movements across the court.

"A photograph takes the chaotic, tangible, multidimensional world and reduces is into something flat and still," writes Felton, who was one of the lead designers of Facebook's timeline.

"Transforming data into a visual form makes it more accessible and allows for better comparisons and understanding."

