10 must-sees at Paris Design Week 2017

The nucleus of Paris Design Week is the gigantic five-day Maison & Object trade fair, where more than 3,000 exhibitors come together to showcase the latest in the way of design.A cozy must-see at the fair is Comfort Zone , designed by François Bernard, founder of forecasting agency Croisements. "No longer just about technology, comfort is now about psychological as well as physical well-being," he explains. "Today, we want comfort everywhere -- at home, but also the office, waiting rooms, airports etc." The space explores comfort through 12 themes, illustrated through pieces found at the fair like temperature-regulating pillows, connected cocoons and pods that seal us away from technology. We see that comfort also has its own aesthetic that transcends time and trends. Racoon Cowboy Armchair by AP Collection pictured above.

The Rado Star Prize , an annual springboard for new design talent, will be presented during Paris Design Week. This year, designer Julien Manaira won the jury prize with his experimental epoxy resin shelving unit Once Liquid Plastic. A second winner chosen by the public will be announced during PDW.

Maison & Objet Designer of the Year – Each year, Maison & Object selects someone to create a space that immerses the public in their world. This year the anointed Designer of the Year is Tristan Auer, one of the creative forces behind the renovation of Paris' Hôtel de Crillon, as well as trendy nightclub-turned-hotel Les Bains. At M&O, the interior architect has created an elegant retreat where fair-goers can go to catch their breath. As always, Auer has struck the right balance between the classic and the avant-garde. The Salon Chinois at Les Bains Hotel in Paris, designed by Tristan Auer, is pictured above.