10 must-sees at Paris Design Week 2017

Photos: The best of Paris Design Week 2017

Maison & Objet Designer of the Year – The nucleus of Paris Design Week is the gigantic five-day Maison & Object trade fair, where more than 3,000 exhibitors come together to showcase the latest in the way of design.



Each year, the fair selects someone to create a space that immerses the public in their world. This year the anointed Designer of the Year is Tristan Auer, one of the creative forces behind the renovation of Paris' Hôtel de Crillon, as well as trendy nightclub-turned-hotel Les Bains. At M&O, the interior architect has created an elegant retreat where fair-goers can go to catch their breath. As always, Auer has struck the right balance between the classic and the avant-garde. The Salon Chinois at Les Bains Hotel in Paris, designed by Tristan Auer, is pictured above.