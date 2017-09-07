10 must-sees at Paris Design Week 2017

Paris, France (CNN)Each September, Paris Design Week (PDW) -- tethered to the internationally renowned Maison & Objet trade show -- makes world-class design accessible to design enthusiasts and professionals alike with free evening events, pop-up exhibitions, talks and concerts taking place in over 200 venues. It will also see some of the industry's brightest stars honored with accolades like the Maison & Objet Designer of the Year and the Rado Star Prize.
Showcasing innovations from the disparate worlds of waste management, fragrance and the arts, along with the more conventional design draws, this year's edition will show just how rich and diverse contemporary creation can be. Look through the gallery above for the most compelling highlights from this year's celebrations.
Paris Design Week runs from Sept. 8 to 16, 2017.