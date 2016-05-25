Catarina de Almeida Brito, The Spaces Written by

This article was originally published by The Spaces , a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

In 2009, Lisbon businesswoman Catarina Portas teamed up with architect João Regal to restore the kiosks in five downtown areas.

A concept originally imported from Paris, the small pavilion-like structures date back to the 19th century, when they occupied squares, city gardens, important tram and bus intersections, and pedestrian avenues.

They were places where people stopped on their way elsewhere, to momentarily quench their thirst and hunger, talk about their day, and buy lottery tickets, tobacco, and newspapers. In addition -- according to the first kiosk planning application in 1867 -- the structure's duty was to "beautify the street."

Kiosks rapidly spread throughout the city and wider Portugal, before falling into disrepair. Now, thanks to Portas and other enterprising Lisbonites, they are back in full swing.