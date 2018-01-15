Inside Muji's new 'anti-gorgeous' hotel in Shenzhen

Jamie Robinson, The Spaces Written by

This article was originally published by The Spaces , a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

Minimalist fans can get an early glimpse inside Muji's first ever hotel before it launches later this month in China's Shenzhen.

The Japanese homeware brand sent the internet into a spin when it announced it was launching its first hospitality project in the Futian district last year. Fresh images show how the homeware brand is channeling its simple, pared-back aesthetic across the Muji Hotel's 79 bedrooms, which are outfitted with the brand's own furnishings, and paired with wooden floors, gray walls, and wood-panel accents.

Courtesy Muji

Muji describes the concept as "anti-gorgeous, anti-cheap."

Instead of bold ornamentation, the brand is honing in on subtle details, conveying the "Muji philosophy" through the "texture of the towels, the placement of outlets and light switches, menu and venue of the restaurant, and more."

Rooms range from $145 to $385 per night and guests can try out Muji products during their stay -- ranging from toothbrushes to lamps and the bed they sleep in -- which are all for sale in the building's store.

Courtesy Muji

The Shenzhen Muji Hotel -- which opens on Jan. 18 -- will also offer wellness facilities, including a gym, 24-hour library and a Muji Diner, which will serve up locally sourced ingredients.

"The goal is to offer great sleep at the right price, provide a space supporting both body and soul while away from home, and connect travelers to local communities," says the brand.

Courtesy Muji