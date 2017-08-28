Namhae, South Korea (CNN) South Korean architect Moon Hoon walks through his newest project with a sense of mischief. Tracing the bright yellow lines with his finger, he says, "Architecture has been about reality, but also about fantasy."

That's exactly what he set out to accomplish with his Pumda Pool Villa in the sleepy southern seaside town of Namhae, South Korea.

Stacked and staggered, the villas mimic the surrounding rice terraces while the colors take their cue from the sea life. Moving through each villa, there are distinct themes: circles to symbolize bubbles, hexagons as the shape of water molecules and large overhangs as a reference to traditional Korean architecture.

The design may seem like a daring addition to this hillside, but Hoon believes vacation homes should feel special. After all, these spaces are intended for play, relaxation and joy.

This isn't even the most imaginative of Hoon's projects. In the past he's made buildings with protruding horns and candy-colored swirls.

Rock it Suda by Moon Hoon.

