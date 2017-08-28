Breaking News

Moon Hoon brings colorful 'fantasy' villa to the South Korean seaside

By Amanda Sealy, CNN

Updated 9:36 PM ET, Sun August 27, 2017

Namhae, South Korea (CNN)South Korean architect Moon Hoon walks through his newest project with a sense of mischief. Tracing the bright yellow lines with his finger, he says, "Architecture has been about reality, but also about fantasy."

That's exactly what he set out to accomplish with his Pumda Pool Villa in the sleepy southern seaside town of Namhae, South Korea.
The Pumda Namhae Pool Villa in Namhae, South Korea is South Korean architect Moon Hoon's latest project.
Each villa was designed with a specific theme in mind. This one references a traditional Korean pavilion.
The colors of the villa are inspired by the sea creatures in Namhae.
This circle-themed villa tries to mimic bubbles.
Hoon says he wants his spaces to be playful, joyful and relaxed.
The hexagon motif of this villa represents the shape of a water molecule.
This circle-themed villa tries to mimic bubbles.
This circle-themed villa tries to mimic bubbles.
Hoon says he wants his spaces to be playful, joyful and relaxed.
Hoon says he wants his spaces to be playful, joyful and relaxed.
The hexagon motif of this villa represents the shape of a water molecule.
The hexagon motif of this villa represents the shape of a water molecule.
Hoon sees his sense of humor as a perfect fit for South Korea.
Hoon likes the use of diagonal lines to create a sense of movement and action.
"It's an old country, like 5,000 years old, but since modern times, it's really young and teenager-ish. So when there are so many changes, architecture can be kind of free because the context doesn't dictate anything," he says.
Hoon says that, while he doesn't think he has a signature style, there's usually a lot of color and a sense that there are forms "trying to escape."
Hoon says he likes the feeling of escaping reality in architecture so you can &quot;experience something different from normal days, ordinary days.&quot;
Hoon says he likes the feeling of escaping reality in architecture so you can "experience something different from normal days, ordinary days."
Hoon says his designs start with a gut feeling, which is then informed by the space and landscape.
Hoon says his designs start with a gut feeling, which is then informed by the space and landscape.
Stacked and staggered, the villas mimic the surrounding rice terraces while the colors take their cue from the sea life. Moving through each villa, there are distinct themes: circles to symbolize bubbles, hexagons as the shape of water molecules and large overhangs as a reference to traditional Korean architecture.
The design may seem like a daring addition to this hillside, but Hoon believes vacation homes should feel special. After all, these spaces are intended for play, relaxation and joy.
    This isn't even the most imaginative of Hoon's projects. In the past he's made buildings with protruding horns and candy-colored swirls.
    Hoon sees his sense of humor as a perfect fit for South Korea.
    "It's an old country, like 5,000 years old, but since modern times, it's really young and teenager-ish. So when there are so many changes, architecture can be kind of free because the context doesn't dictate anything," he says.
    "I would want to be known as an architect who has expanded the boundary of architecture. Can architecture do that? Can it go that far? Does it have to go that far? Is it right to go there? Is it silly to go that far? Is it good to go that far?"