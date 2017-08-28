Namhae, South Korea (CNN) South Korean architect Moon Hoon walks through his newest project with a sense of mischief. Tracing the bright yellow lines with his finger, he says, "Architecture has been about reality, but also about fantasy."

That's exactly what he set out to accomplish with his Pumda Pool Villa in the sleepy southern seaside town of Namhae, South Korea.

Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa The Pumda Namhae Pool Villa in Namhae, South Korea is South Korean architect Moon Hoon's latest project. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa Each villa was designed with a specific theme in mind. This one references a traditional Korean pavilion. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa The colors of the villa are inspired by the sea creatures in Namhae. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa This circle-themed villa tries to mimic bubbles. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa Hoon says he wants his spaces to be playful, joyful and relaxed. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa The hexagon motif of this villa represents the shape of a water molecule. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa Hoon likes the use of diagonal lines to create a sense of movement and action. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa Hoon says that, while he doesn't think he has a signature style, there's usually a lot of color and a sense that there are forms "trying to escape." Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa Hoon says he likes the feeling of escaping reality in architecture so you can "experience something different from normal days, ordinary days." Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Moon Hoon's colorful seaside villa Hoon says his designs start with a gut feeling, which is then informed by the space and landscape. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Stacked and staggered, the villas mimic the surrounding rice terraces while the colors take their cue from the sea life. Moving through each villa, there are distinct themes: circles to symbolize bubbles, hexagons as the shape of water molecules and large overhangs as a reference to traditional Korean architecture.

The design may seem like a daring addition to this hillside, but Hoon believes vacation homes should feel special. After all, these spaces are intended for play, relaxation and joy.

This isn't even the most imaginative of Hoon's projects. In the past he's made buildings with protruding horns and candy-colored swirls.

Rock it Suda by Moon Hoon.

