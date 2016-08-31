Story highlights Join famed chef Massimo Bottura for a drive around the beautiful streets of Italy's Modena

Modena, Italy (CNN) Massimo Bottura, chef patron of the Michelin three-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana, is a man of many pleasures: food, naturally, but also art and jazz, which have famously inspired some of his most striking dishes.

But for this aesthete, similar pleasures can be found behind the wheel of a car -- particularly when the car in question is a vintage Maserati Ghibli Spyder, one of only 125 ever made.

"Driving a car like this to me is really special because I am one of the few very lucky to have the opportunity to drive such a rare car," said Bottura, who brought CNN Style along for a ride through his hometown of Modena, Italy. "It's emotional, like listening to Miles Davis whispering in a trumpet."

But the joy of the road is nothing new for Bottura. He still remembers standing along the same streets as a child, watching and listening to the passing cars and motorcycles. "Coming back to Modena in a province in this small town, they keep you grounded," Bottura said.

"It's another secret of how my life stayed so easy and simple: you never have to lose the perception of who you are and where you come from."

