What's the point of collecting knives?

(CNN) Influential designer Marc Newson has crafted everything from Apple watches to airplanes.

With a seemingly endless ability to innovate, his collaborations and personal projects are as numerous as they are broad.

"My job as a designer really revolves around the fact that I hate most of what's out there right now. It sounds terrible and negative but being dissatisfied with things is a massive source of inspiration for me," he explained.

But one of the objects that most fascinates him may surprise you.

Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs Lockheed Lounge (1988). Made out of riveted aluminum sheets, the Lockheed Lounge gained international fame in 1993 when Madonna used it in the music video for her track Rain. It became the world's most expensive design item in 2015 when it was sold at auction for £2,434,500 ($4.69 million). Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs NikeLab Air Vapormax (2017). Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs Kelvin 40 (2004). This concept jet designed by Marc Newson is named after Lord Kelvin, the nineteenth century physicist and mathematician known for his research in thermodynamics and absolute temperature, and the main character of Andrei Tarkovsky's film Solaris, another source of inspiration. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs Orgone Chair (1994). Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs Qantas Skybed (2002). In 2001 Qantas engaged Marc to design a business Class seat that would recline to form a fully flatbed. The result features an enveloping cocoon with its own internal lighting system which Marc designed to create passenger privacy and personal security. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs The Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos 568 (2016). Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs Pod of Drawers (1987). Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs (RED) desk (2013). Created for the (RED) Auction in 2013, this desk was made from solid pieces of aluminum. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs The 486 shotgun (2014). Marc Newson's reinterpretation of a traditional side-by-side shotgun for Italian firearms brand Beretta featured a new lever design and intricate engraving. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Marc Newson's most iconic designs Aikuchi Katana Sword (2014/2015). Marc Newson created a series of 10 katana swords in 2015 in collaboration with design studio WOW, modeled on the traditional weapons used by Japanese samurai warriors. Hide Caption 10 of 10

In addition to a more popular preoccupation with old sports cars, Newson has been collecting knives for as long as he can remember.

