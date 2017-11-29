When the Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors on Nov 11. 2017, it was the culmination of 10 years of work and fulfillment of the United Arab Emirates' lofty cultural ambitions.

Built by award-winning French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum's centerpiece is a dome made of 7,850 unique stars, which create what the museum has called a "rain of light" that dances across the interior.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi boasts more than 600 artworks from myriad cultures and periods, 300 of which are on loan from other institutions. These include famous works from the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, Henri Matisse and Édouard Manet, as well as ancient pieces dating back thousands of years.

This documentary tells the story of the museum's creation, taking viewers inside the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a closer look.