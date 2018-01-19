Lumiere London festival lights up the UK capital

Written by CNN Staff

This weekend the streets of London will be transformed as the second edition of the Lumiere London illuminates the city.

The city-wide festival, which opened last night, sees more than 50 artworks that incorporate light installed across the city. The large-scale works, created by both British and international artists, include super-sized desk lamps, polychromatic projections at Westminster Abbey and a field of ethereal glowing flowers.















1 / 8 Credit: During Lumiere London , breathtaking works of art that incorporate light are installed around the city. Take a look at some of this year's highlights. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

"Forget the January blues -- Lumiere London promises to be one of the brightest and most exciting times of the year," mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. "This is an incredible opportunity to see London's iconic architecture and streets in a completely new way."

Expanding the original remit, this year's event spans neighborhoods in central London, as well as neighborhoods in along the southern bank of the River Thames. (The London Eye, National Theatre and soon-to-be-reopened Hayward Gallery are all hosting installations.) Four boroughs outside of the city center will also be hosting supplementary events.

Produced by Artichoke, a UK arts charity, and commissioned by the Mayor of London, Lumiere London started as an offshoot of Lumiere Durham in the north of England, which launched in 2009. The inaugural London festival in 2016 attracted 1.3 million visitors over four nights.

With its own large-scale arts festival, the city joins a host of global cities that have embraced the light. There are currently similarly bewitching festivals held each winter in Prague, Amsterdam, Montreal Singapore and Tokyo, among other places.