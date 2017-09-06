Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) After a five-year delay, caused partly by a global financial crisis and plummet in oil prices, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will finally open to the public on November 11.

The Gulf branch of the iconic Paris museum was originally slated to open in 2012, and then 2016.

The announcement of a definite opening date was made at a press conference in the United Arab Emirates capital shortly after a speech by Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

"The Louvre is the crown jewel of Paris, and so the Louvre Abu Dhabi is destined for such distinction in this part of the world," Al Nayhan told reporters.

Designed by Pritzker-winning architect Jean Nouvel, in a commission valued at 2.4 billion AED ($653,470,224) in 2013, the opening of the world's first foreign Louvre branch in the UAE is undeniably a landmark coup for the Middle East art scene.

Jean Nouvel took inspiration from the area's geography and history. For example, a perforated metal dome covers the museum, spilling soft, calming light into the corridors.

