'Time is free': Why life's simple pleasures are the most luxurious

Updated 8th December 2017
Written by CNN Staff
Her mother, Jane Birkin, may have inspired an Hermès bag, but French model, singer and actress Lou Doillon counts life's simple pleasures as her ultimate luxuries.
"My first luxury is time. My second luxury is reading, which could have to do with time, and my third luxury is drawing. So they kind of all go together," she explained. "Time is free."
The youngest of Birkin's three daughters, her father is French director Jacques Doillon, and award-winning actress Charlotte Gainsbourg is her half-sister.
Doillon herself has followed in the footsteps of her multi-talented family, appearing in films, modeling for the likes of Miu Miu, Chloe and Givenchy, and forging a successful career as a solo musician.
Lou Doillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin attend the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week in September, 2016 Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Watch the video above to find out more about Lou Doillon and her little luxuries.
Video by CNN's Holly Vear and Francesca Church
