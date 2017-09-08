The $100-million festival easing London's Brexit woes

Breaking News

Camille Walala, a designer known for her exuberantly colorful printed work, is responsible for one of this year's London Design Festival Landmark Projects in the heart of the City of London. Villa Walala will see Exchange Square filled with inflatable vinyl blocks featuring bright colors and geometric patterns.
Villa Walala by Camille WalalaCamille Walala, a designer known for her exuberantly colorful printed work, is responsible for one of this year's London Design Festival Landmark Projects in the heart of the City of London. Villa Walala will see Exchange Square filled with inflatable vinyl blocks featuring bright colors and geometric patterns.
The best designs from the United States will be on show at the London Design Fair, where Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer of online magazine Sight Unseen are curating this year's Guest Country Pavilion.
Octahedron Family by Eric TrineThe best designs from the United States will be on show at the London Design Fair, where Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer of online magazine Sight Unseen are curating this year's Guest Country Pavilion.
Thirteen of the country's most exciting designers and makers will present rare, luxurious and innovative furniture and interiors objects at the Spitalfields venue.
Double Light by ZETTELERThirteen of the country's most exciting designers and makers will present rare, luxurious and innovative furniture and interiors objects at the Spitalfields venue.
Granary Square in King's Cross marks the entrance to the Designjunction trade fair, presenting a curated selection of international brands. This year, the square will host installations including a series of tiled gateways created by artist Adam Nathaniel Furman for Turkishceramics, a tunnel filled with flowers, and Renault's latest concept car.
The 'Gateways' pavilion at Designjunction by Adam Nathaniel Furman and commissioned by TurkishceramicsGranary Square in King's Cross marks the entrance to the Designjunction trade fair, presenting a curated selection of international brands. This year, the square will host installations including a series of tiled gateways created by artist Adam Nathaniel Furman for Turkishceramics, a tunnel filled with flowers, and Renault's latest concept car.
North London showroom Viaduct is a reliable source of high-quality design, and its 15th festival exhibition, titled "Punctuating Space," will feature works from established and emerging names including Muller Van Severen, e15 and Giopato & Coombes.
A collection of furniture by Child StudioNorth London showroom Viaduct is a reliable source of high-quality design, and its 15th festival exhibition, titled "Punctuating Space," will feature works from established and emerging names including Muller Van Severen, e15 and Giopato & Coombes.
The Victoria and Albert Museum will once again provide one of the London Design Festival's main hubs, with several installations interspersed throughout the exhibition spaces. Ross Lovegrove's "Transmission" sculpture, a digitally printed and embroidered fabric surface folded into a fluid shape, is a three-dimensional representation of the works housed in the tapestry room.
"Transmission" by Ross LovegroveThe Victoria and Albert Museum will once again provide one of the London Design Festival's main hubs, with several installations interspersed throughout the exhibition spaces. Ross Lovegrove's "Transmission" sculpture, a digitally printed and embroidered fabric surface folded into a fluid shape, is a three-dimensional representation of the works housed in the tapestry room.
A thematic exhibition at South London's Bussey Building will see 13 designers from varied backgrounds develop unique responses to the theme of water. The mix of specialisms and approaches will result in responses ranging from robots and lighting, to ceramics and interactive installations.
Sea headphones in progress by Unit LabA thematic exhibition at South London's Bussey Building will see 13 designers from varied backgrounds develop unique responses to the theme of water. The mix of specialisms and approaches will result in responses ranging from robots and lighting, to ceramics and interactive installations.
As part of Design Frontiers at Somerset House, Swarovski will launch a range of lighting products featuring crystal components created by designer Tord Boontje. The fluid crystal elements are intended to produce a soft, diffused light reminiscent of sunlight reflecting on water.
Luminous Reflections by Tord Boontje for Swarovski Crystal PalaceAs part of Design Frontiers at Somerset House, Swarovski will launch a range of lighting products featuring crystal components created by designer Tord Boontje. The fluid crystal elements are intended to produce a soft, diffused light reminiscent of sunlight reflecting on water.
More repurposed waste plastic will be on show in the glossy marble atrium of the ME London hotel.
Micro plastics collection by Brodie NeillMore repurposed waste plastic will be on show in the glossy marble atrium of the ME London hotel.
Australian designer Brodie Neill is presenting pieces made using his self-created material, Ocean Terrazzo, in a multi-sensory installation combining design, architecture and video-mapping technology.
Ocean Terrazzo by Brodie NeillAustralian designer Brodie Neill is presenting pieces made using his self-created material, Ocean Terrazzo, in a multi-sensory installation combining design, architecture and video-mapping technology.
London designer Lee Broom will mark his 10th London Design Festival by transforming his Shoreditch showroom into a surreal tableau, presenting some of his most popular designs in all black. The installation promises to mix Art Deco and Bauhaus influences to create a dark and atmospheric space "where nothing is quite what it first appears to be," according to his studio.
Fulcrum Light by Lee BroomLondon designer Lee Broom will mark his 10th London Design Festival by transforming his Shoreditch showroom into a surreal tableau, presenting some of his most popular designs in all black. The installation promises to mix Art Deco and Bauhaus influences to create a dark and atmospheric space "where nothing is quite what it first appears to be," according to his studio.
A bespoke mirrored light display made from over a thousand light bulbs will react to the movements of visitors and form the centerpiece of a presentation by LED lighting brand Tala and East London retailer SCP. The two companies will take over a pair of railway arches for a day to display products including Tala's porcelain-glass light bulbs in three curated room sets.
Minerva Hanging Group by TalaA bespoke mirrored light display made from over a thousand light bulbs will react to the movements of visitors and form the centerpiece of a presentation by LED lighting brand Tala and East London retailer SCP. The two companies will take over a pair of railway arches for a day to display products including Tala's porcelain-glass light bulbs in three curated room sets.
At this year's festival, Martino Gamper will present a new collection of studio furniture based on an intricate wood joint. The Round & Square collection comprises chairs, tables and shelves that are all hand-crafted in his Hackney studio.
Round and Square by Martino GamperAt this year's festival, Martino Gamper will present a new collection of studio furniture based on an intricate wood joint. The Round & Square collection comprises chairs, tables and shelves that are all hand-crafted in his Hackney studio.
Studioilse is presenting a group of objects that encapsulate its founder Ilse Crawford's human-centered approach to design.
Touch carving by Studioilse and ZanatStudioilse is presenting a group of objects that encapsulate its founder Ilse Crawford's human-centered approach to design.
A series of wallpapers and an oil lamp will be accompanied by furniture featuring stippled surfaces roduced by Bosnian craftsmen using a traditional carving technique.
Touch trays by Studioilse and ZanatA series of wallpapers and an oil lamp will be accompanied by furniture featuring stippled surfaces roduced by Bosnian craftsmen using a traditional carving technique.
Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Mayfair has invited top trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort to curate a showcase of the best young talent emerging from Europe's leading design schools. Expect familiar objects with surprising details and bizarre materials.
Touch by Sofie GenzCarpenters Workshop Gallery in Mayfair has invited top trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort to curate a showcase of the best young talent emerging from Europe's leading design schools. Expect familiar objects with surprising details and bizarre materials.
A gap between two buildings in East London will be filled by a pavilion created by Universal Design Studio and The Office Group as a place for collaborative creativity. Visitors will be invited to assemble hundreds of paper forms that will be integrated into the architecture of a space used to host events and workshops throughout the week.
On Repeat by Universal Design Studio and The Office GroupA gap between two buildings in East London will be filled by a pavilion created by Universal Design Studio and The Office Group as a place for collaborative creativity. Visitors will be invited to assemble hundreds of paper forms that will be integrated into the architecture of a space used to host events and workshops throughout the week.
London (CNN)Amid concerns about Brexit's impact on the UK's creative industries, this year's London Design Festival (LDF) offers a timely reminder of how important design is to the country's economy.

Now in its 15th year, the festival will see London open its doors to designers and visitors from around the world. Shops, galleries, public spaces, hotel lobbies, cafes and museums will host events and exhibitions throughout LDF's 10-day program.
As well as showcasing the strengths of the creative industries -- which collectively contribute £84 billion ($109 billion) a year to the British economy -- the festival itself claimed to be worth an estimated £79.6 million ($103 million) to London in 2015.
7 creatives on Ettore Sottsass, the genius who designed the '80s
"People have established, run and successfully sold their businesses via the Festival," says the event's director, Ben Evans. "Our commissioning process for young designers really showcases their work early on in their careers."
    The festival provides an unparalleled platform that attracts the top designers looking to present their work to an international audience in one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities. London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, believes the festival's international appeal underlines the capital's status as a global design powerhouse.
    "Transmission" by Ross Lovegrove opens at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Sept. 16, 2017.
    "London is the design capital of the world, attracting the very best companies and talent," he claims. "I'm delighted to support this wonderful festival, which shows that London is open to great ideas, innovation and to all people."
    The 2017 edition, which takes place from Sept. 16 to 24, will see over 400 events, exhibitions and installations take place across the city. The festival and its main partner, British Land, have commissioned a series of major projects to mark the 15th anniversary, including textile designer Camille Walala's "soft-textured building-block castle" at Broadgate Circus in the heart of the City of London.
    'Pussyhat' and refugee flag shortlisted for Beazley Designs of the Year
    The festival's main hub at the Victoria and Albert Museum will once again present a program of installations within its exhibition spaces, including Flynn Talbot's colorful illumination of the Prince Consort's Gallery, and Ross Lovegrove's fluid sculpture made from folded material in the tapestry room.
    New for 2017 is Design Frontiers at Somerset House, where a series of installations and exhibitions will showcase pioneering work from international designers. Other highlights will include major trade shows, such as 100% Design, London Design Fair and Designjunction.
    According to Evans, London remains among the world's top cities for design, with the London Design Festival playing a key role in reaffirming this position.
    "Few cities have a cultural infrastructure like ours," he suggests. "We are culturally spoiled, and London Design Festival has contributed to that. International brands have seen what's happening and want to be a part of it."