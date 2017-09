The $100-million festival easing London's Brexit woes

London (CNN) Amid concerns about Brexit's impact on the UK's creative industries, this year's London Design Festival (LDF) offers a timely reminder of how important design is to the country's economy.

Now in its 15th year, the festival will see London open its doors to designers and visitors from around the world. Shops, galleries, public spaces, hotel lobbies, cafes and museums will host events and exhibitions throughout LDF's 10-day program.

As well as showcasing the strengths of the creative industries -- which collectively contribute £84 billion ($109 billion) a year to the British economy -- the festival itself claimed to be worth an estimated £79.6 million ($103 million) to London in 2015.

"People have established, run and successfully sold their businesses via the Festival," says the event's director, Ben Evans. "Our commissioning process for young designers really showcases their work early on in their careers."

The festival provides an unparalleled platform that attracts the top designers looking to present their work to an international audience in one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities. London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, believes the festival's international appeal underlines the capital's status as a global design powerhouse.

"Transmission" by Ross Lovegrove opens at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Sept. 16, 2017.