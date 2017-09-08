The $100-million festival easing London's Brexit woes

Photos: Highlights from London's month-long design celebration Villa Walala by Camille Walala – Camille Walala, a designer known for her exuberantly colorful printed work, is responsible for one of this year's London Design Festival Landmark Projects in the heart of the City of London. Villa Walala will see Exchange Square filled with inflatable vinyl blocks featuring bright colors and geometric patterns. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Octahedron Family by Eric Trine – The best designs from the United States will be on show at the London Design Fair, where Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer of online magazine Sight Unseen are curating this year's Guest Country Pavilion.

Double Light by ZETTELER – Thirteen of the country's most exciting designers and makers will present rare, luxurious and innovative furniture and interiors objects at the Spitalfields venue.

The 'Gateways' pavilion at Designjunction by Adam Nathaniel Furman and commissioned by Turkishceramics – Granary Square in King's Cross marks the entrance to the Designjunction trade fair, presenting a curated selection of international brands. This year, the square will host installations including a series of tiled gateways created by artist Adam Nathaniel Furman for Turkishceramics, a tunnel filled with flowers, and Renault's latest concept car.

A collection of furniture by Child Studio – North London showroom Viaduct is a reliable source of high-quality design, and its 15th festival exhibition, titled "Punctuating Space," will feature works from established and emerging names including Muller Van Severen, e15 and Giopato & Coombes.

"Transmission" by Ross Lovegrove – The Victoria and Albert Museum will once again provide one of the London Design Festival's main hubs, with several installations interspersed throughout the exhibition spaces. Ross Lovegrove's "Transmission" sculpture, a digitally printed and embroidered fabric surface folded into a fluid shape, is a three-dimensional representation of the works housed in the tapestry room.

Sea headphones in progress by Unit Lab – A thematic exhibition at South London's Bussey Building will see 13 designers from varied backgrounds develop unique responses to the theme of water. The mix of specialisms and approaches will result in responses ranging from robots and lighting, to ceramics and interactive installations.

Luminous Reflections by Tord Boontje for Swarovski Crystal Palace – As part of Design Frontiers at Somerset House, Swarovski will launch a range of lighting products featuring crystal components created by designer Tord Boontje. The fluid crystal elements are intended to produce a soft, diffused light reminiscent of sunlight reflecting on water.

Micro plastics collection by Brodie Neill – More repurposed waste plastic will be on show in the glossy marble atrium of the ME London hotel.

Ocean Terrazzo by Brodie Neill – Australian designer Brodie Neill is presenting pieces made using his self-created material, Ocean Terrazzo, in a multi-sensory installation combining design, architecture and video-mapping technology.

Fulcrum Light by Lee Broom – London designer Lee Broom will mark his 10th London Design Festival by transforming his Shoreditch showroom into a surreal tableau, presenting some of his most popular designs in all black. The installation promises to mix Art Deco and Bauhaus influences to create a dark and atmospheric space "where nothing is quite what it first appears to be," according to his studio.

Minerva Hanging Group by Tala – A bespoke mirrored light display made from over a thousand light bulbs will react to the movements of visitors and form the centerpiece of a presentation by LED lighting brand Tala and East London retailer SCP. The two companies will take over a pair of railway arches for a day to display products including Tala's porcelain-glass light bulbs in three curated room sets.

Round and Square by Martino Gamper – At this year's festival, Martino Gamper will present a new collection of studio furniture based on an intricate wood joint. The Round & Square collection comprises chairs, tables and shelves that are all hand-crafted in his Hackney studio.

Touch carving by Studioilse and Zanat – Studioilse is presenting a group of objects that encapsulate its founder Ilse Crawford's human-centered approach to design.

Touch trays by Studioilse and Zanat – A series of wallpapers and an oil lamp will be accompanied by furniture featuring stippled surfaces roduced by Bosnian craftsmen using a traditional carving technique.

Touch by Sofie Genz – Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Mayfair has invited top trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort to curate a showcase of the best young talent emerging from Europe's leading design schools. Expect familiar objects with surprising details and bizarre materials.