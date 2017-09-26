Written by Max Fraser, CNN

The London Design Festival is an annual explosion of design creativity that descends upon London for just over a week, presenting an array of products and projects for all to see. In its 15 years, the festival has grown to include trade fairs, exhibitions, installations, talks and tours right across the capital, and has become a firm favorite on the global design calendar.

Camille Walala's "Villa Walala" structure next to Liverpool Street station was a riot of color and pattern. A firm believer in the power of play and creating experiences that make people smile, the designer encouraged visitors (especially workers in the surrounding office blocks) to try out with her inflatable playground.

Print designer Camille Walala took over London's Exchange Square with her "Villa Walala" installation. Credit: Andy Stagg

At Somerset House , new products, like Benjamin Hubert 's tech accessories, were displayed to striking effect. In contrast with the grand courtyard, plastic waste was being recycled into entirely new products in an effort to make our trash into a valuable commodity.

In King's Cross, visitors to the public Granary Square were met by "Gateways," four cheerful, tiled arches designed by Adam Nathaniel Furman. This structure provided an entrance to Designjunction and its show of new furniture, lighting and accessories.

Designer Matteo Cibic presents an installation of ceramic sculptures for Seeds Gallery. Credit: Damian Griffiths

But not everything at LDF was huge and showy. Italian designer Matteo Cibic's show, held in a garage in a small South Kensington mews, featured new and slightly creepy ceramic and glass creatures, proving that impact comes in many shapes and sizes.

Watch the video above to see all my highlights from the festival.