Kris Jenner on the art of motherhood

In October 2015, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing joined CNN Style as guest editor. He commissioned a series of features on the theme of #diversity, exploring issues around fashion, politics, gender, family, race and culture.

(CNN) Kris Jenner and her clan of six children have a social media reach, on Instagram alone, of 208.2 million. If that were a country, it would be bigger than Brazil.

She's a reality TV star and producer, the ex-wife of celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian and former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner. She's also regarded as the ultimate "momager," managing the careers of all of her children, including Kim Kardashian and supermodel Kendall Jenner.

After more than 20 years in the limelight, she has built a powerful web of influence spanning fashion, music, retail and of course television, where the family continue to appear in the 11th series of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

In this intimate video portrait, Jenner reflects on motherhood, being a manager and on guiding her family through challenging times.