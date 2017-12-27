fashion

The renowned Japanese street devoted to denim

Published 27th December 2017
The renowned Japanese street devoted to denim
Written by CNN Staff
Denim-obsessed travelers from all around flock to the Kojima district of Okayama, Japan -- and, after wandering the aptly named Jeans Street and its surrounding area, it's clear why.
Here, denim is woven into the city's cultural fabric: For the last 50 years, artisans have crafted the world's most luxurious jeans in Kojima's mills and workshops.
Related:
How Japanese denim heads perfected an American classic
Today, a variety of denim brands have set up shop on Jeans Street, complemented by such offerings as denim-themed ice cream, vending machines and murals.
"At first Momotaro was the only jeans shop running on the street," said Tatsushi Tabuchi, general manager of the high-end label Momotaro Jeans. "About 50,000 visited in 2010, but now it has become more than 300,000."
Watch the video above to find out more about Japan's denim capital.
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree