Karim Rashid is one of this generation's most prolific and celebrated designers. He was CNN Style's guest editor for September 2015, writing a series of features on design in the digital age.

(CNN) I love to draw. Drawing is the most peaceful, cathartic experience, and has been my sole window to relaxation for the last 45 years of my life, basically since I could hold a pencil.

Today I rip through sketchbooks on a daily basis, using the pages as the best way to record my thoughts, fantasize about the future, and most importantly to express my ideas, so I can remember them later, and to discuss with my design team and to my clients. Drawing is inherent to artists and designers, but it's more than just a characteristic trait of creativity, it is the building blocks of communication for designers.

Today we can draw with many tools. I sketch on an iPad, I draw in Adobe Illustrator, I compose and sketch in Photoshop, and I even draw, illustrate and render in 3D using diverse software. All this is sketching to me.

As we progress and develop new technologies, the meaning of drawing, sketching, and illustration take on brand new definitions, meanings that sometimes seem to stray far from the pen-to-paper technique. But for me, nothing should replace the instantaneous connection of your mind to your hand, and the resulting form on paper, be it physical or virtual. I prefer my thoughts to come out fluidly, candidly, and in the moment, wherever the concept or dream occurs to me.

My life in sketch

