John Pawson to design trophies for 2017 Fashion Awards

Prominent British designer John Pawson has been asked to create the winners' trophies for the British Fashion Council's 2017 Fashion Awards, it was announced today. The designer's creations will be presented to the fashion world's biggest names during a ceremony in London later in the year.

John Pawson photographed in his studio in London. Credit: © Mark Cocksedge

Centering his design on the trophy's official name, "Filament," Pawson's creations will feature colored threads cast through Swarovski crystal. The trophies will be handmade at the company's headquarters in Wattens, Austria, before being transported to London's Royal Albert Hall for the December ceremony.

Weighing approximately 3.3 pounds, and measuring 9.4 inches by 2.5 inches, the crystal awards will be handed out to winners across 12 categories, which include Designer of the Year and Model of the Year. The cylindrical trophies will all be unique, with a different colored material thread used in each.

Celebrated for his starkly minimalist designs, Pawson is best known for residential buildings and store designs for brands like Calvin Klein. The designer is also behind a number of high-profile architectural projects, such as the interior of London's recently relocated Design Museum.

Pawson's commission marks the second time that award organizers have asked an eminent designer to create the trophies. Last year's awards -- which were taken home by the likes of Ralph Lauren, Gigi Hadid and Craig Green -- were conceived by Australian industrial designer Marc Newson.

"I wanted to design something reduced to its simplest possible form, in this case the cylinder -- something you could hold in your hand -- which I could then retune to use the inherent qualities of Swarovski crystal," Pawson said in a press statement. "Its design means that all four sides provide a different view of the thread. The serendipitous aspect of the project is the way the finished piece refracts light."