arts

Exploring Naoshima, Japan's 'art island'

Updated 26th December 2017
Exploring Naoshima, Japan's 'art island'
Written by CNN Staff
Once a fishing town in decline, Japan's Naoshima island is now a thriving contemporary art hub.
The so-called art island in the Seto Inland Sea is dotted with large-scale public sculptures from Japanese artists, including Yayoi Kusama and Shinro Ohtake, as well as international talents like George Rickey, Karel Appel and Niki de Saint Phalle. Naoshima is also home to a number of museums and galleries, and abandoned homes that have themselves been turned into artworks.
Related:
Inhotim: Inside Brazil's sprawling art park
The island's regeneration is the result of a decades-long effort by a company now called Benesse Holdings: "Through contacts with art and nature, sceneries and inhabitants of the Seto Inland Sea region, we seek to inspire visitors to reflect on the meaning of Benesse's motto - Well-Being," the company states on the Benesse Art Site Naoshima website.
Watch the video above for a tour of Naoshima's artistic wonders.
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree