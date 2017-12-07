Written by CNN Staff

Over the years, model, writer and British GQ contributor Jack Guinness has become a travel connoisseur, well-versed in the art of precise planning and practical know-how.

At the London Edition Hotel, the 34-year-old man-about-town took us through six of his essential traveling tips, from how to pack for a black-tie event (or a party you might want to gatecrash) to the art of selecting the perfect book to pair with one's destination.

Watch the video above to find out more about Jack Guinness' traveling tips.