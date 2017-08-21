Photos: The beauty of Europe's derelict buildings "Quattro" (2015) – Over the last six years, London-based photographer Gina Soden has photographed some of Europe's most beautiful derelict buildings. This image was taken in a large abandoned asylum in Italy. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: The beauty of Europe's derelict buildings "Krankenhaus" (2014) – Her list of locations includes everything from asylums to schools and power stations. This sanatorium had been abandoned for almost 15 years when Soden visited it. Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: The beauty of Europe's derelict buildings "Parquet" (2015) – The buildings are in a precarious state, and face an uncertain future. According to Soden's website , this asylum opened in the 1850s, and was originally named as the Pauper Lunatic Asylum. Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: The beauty of Europe's derelict buildings "Fin de Priere" (2015) – "I like the fact they're hidden spaces that not many people know about," she says. This abandoned church, in a small Belgian town was particularly difficult to get to -- Soden had to crawl through a shattered glass window. Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: The beauty of Europe's derelict buildings "Ivy" (2015) – This photo was taken in an abandoned Italian hospital, where ivy was taking over the central courtyard. "For me, it's about the historical importance of the buildings," she explained, "and capturing the grandeur and decadence of these places -- before they waste away." Hide Caption 5 of 6